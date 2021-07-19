Tri-City Splits Series in Everett

In a game that included 10 home runs the Dust Devils came away with a 9-8 win over the Everett AquaSox in a wild slugfest on Friday night at Funko Field. Five of the 10 home runs came from Tri-City sluggers, with the team jumping out to an 8-1 lead after three innings. The AquaSox rallied to score five runs over the final two innings, but the Dust Devils were able to hang on to escape the dramatic victory.

Saturday, July 17

The Tri-City Dust Devils lost a nip and tuck game 4-3 to the Everett AquaSox on Saturday night. Tri-City's power was again on display, with both Jordyn Adams and Franklin Torres hitting solo home runs. Command issues for Tri-City's bullpen allowed the winning run to score for the AquaSox after relievers Erick Julio and Luis Alvarado combined to hit one batter and surrender three walks in the ninth.

Sunday, July 18

The Dust Devils fell in a slugfest, 11-8, to the Everett AquaSox in the series finale on Sunday, wrapping up the road series with a split against the first-place AquaSox. Despite ultimately coming up short, the Dust Devils rallied to make it a tight game late after a sizable deficit. Tri-City battled back after trailing by seven to pull within two runs on two different occasions.

