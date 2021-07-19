Indians Rally Back, But Fall 11-9 in Extras

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was only fitting that a dramatic series full of huge innings, comebacks, and ejections, would go into extra innings during the Sunday finale. Spokane fought back from a 9-3 deficit to tie the game in the eighth, but was unable to finish the job as Eugene scored two runs in the 10th inning to take the series finale, 11-9, on Pajama Party Night presented by Taco Bell.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Hunter Stovall followed up his three-hit night on Saturday with another one on Sunday. He's boosted his batting average to .297 on the season. He also stole his 15th base.

Cade Harris collected a season-high three hits, including a double from the bottom of the order. He scored twice and drove in a run.

Jack Blomgren matched a career-high with three RBI, including the game-tying double in the bottom of the eighth.

Carter Aldrete smacked a three-run homer, his fifth of the season. He hit a grand slam earlier in the series.

BY THE NUMBERS

Eugene's first eight runs were all scored with two outs - five in the first and three in the fourth.

After throwing at least five innings in five straight starts, Helcris Olivarez could not get out of the first inning. After retiring two of the first three hitters of the game, he gave up four consecutive walks sandwiched between singles.

Spokane and Eugene combined to score a whopping 113 runs in this six-game series. They totaled 423 pitches in Sunday's finale.

KEY MOMENT

Trailing 9-7, Spokane put runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Jack Blomgren laced a two-run double into the gap in right-center field to tie the game.

In the top of the ninth, Aaron Schunk made a tremendous running, lunging catch in shallow right field for the third out of the inning that saved the go-ahead run from scoring for Eugene.

After the Ems scored twice in the top of the 10th, Spokane brought the winning run to the plate with one out, but Cade Harris struck out and Jack Blomgren lined out just shy of the right field warning track to end the game.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Vancouver secured a series finale victory over Hillsboro by the score of 6-4.

Everett continues to lead the High-A West after an 11-8 win over Tri-City.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane will be back at Avista Stadium on Tuesday, July 27th to take on the Vancouver Canadians. Bring your friendly canines to the stadium for our second Bark in the Park Night of the season, sponsored by Living Water Lawn and Tree Care. First pitch for July 27th is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Get your tickets.

