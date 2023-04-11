Quinn Brodey: Pitching in However he Can

April 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The last time Quinn Brodey donned the Brooklyn Cyclones threads, it was a warm summer evening in August of 2017. The Los Angeles native put together an impressive campaign during his first season in professional baseball. He registered a .257 batting average in addition to knocking in 30 RBI's.

"I just remember the excitement of the fans," said Brodey. "It's a special place to start your career, for sure."

Six years later, Brodey makes his return to Brooklyn, but with a different responsibility.

This past offseason, Brodey took on a new identity as a player, converting from the outfield to the hill. The 27-year-old enters the 2023 season as a pitcher for the Cyclones.

"The organization saw that there might be another way that I could add value to this org," Brodey said. "They offered me this opportunity ... and decided to jump head-first into it."

Brodey has not pitched at all during his professional career. In fact, to find the last time he logged innings in a game, you have to go back to his amateur playing days.

The righty tossed 31.2 innings during a summer ball stint in 2015 with the Newport Gulls of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Brodey started in three of the eight games he appeared in with the Gulls, registering a 2.27 ERA with a perfect 3-0 record, in addition to logging 21 strikeouts and 19 walks. This came after a freshman campaign at Stanford in which Brodey acted as a two-way player; he hit .262 in 47 games as the dish, and also appeared in 10 games on the mound - almost exclusively out of the bullpen.

"For someone who has never done it, it's just a totally different place on the field to be," said Brodey. "I think being able to draw back on... my time from high school up through college, it still feels very comfortable and familiar."

Despite the strong campaign in Newport, paired with the novelty of his two-way prowess at Stanford, Brodey has not toed the rubber since. Following his NECBL summer stint, Brodey returned to Stanford as a sophomore and put his pitching days behind him. He went on to have two more impressive seasons in Stanford. An All-PAC 12 selection as a sophomore in 2016, Brodey started all 54 games, and led the Cardinal with 61 hits. Ahead of his junior year in 2017, Brodey was named a D1baseball.com Preseason Second-Team All-American. He went on to be top five in the PAC-12 in home runs, RBI, total bases, doubles, slugging, triples.

Selected in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft, it's been an illustrious pro career for the lefty, who has had stops in Columbia, St. Lucie, Binghamton, and Syracuse since his last stint with the 'Clones in 2017. Last season, Brodey totaled 35 games in Syracuse, and 19 in Binghamton. But his services never included taking the mound.

Just because Brodey has yet to pitch professionally does not mean there aren't expectations, though. In fact, the newly-minted Cyclone was originally drafted as a pitcher out of high school back in 2014 in the 37th round by the Washington Nationals organization. He did not sign however, instead electing to honor his commitment to Stanford University.

With a shifted focus and a newfound role, Brodey is ready to hit the ground running on the mound for the Cyclones in 2023.

"I'm excited to see what this group can do," said Brodey. "I think we're going to have some fun, and win some games."

