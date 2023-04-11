Hoppers Take First Game Of Series Against The Jersey Shore Blueclaws

LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Greensboro Grasshoppers took the first game of the series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 13-9, on Tuesday, April 11. The Grasshoppers move to 3-1 on the season while the BlueClaws fall to 1-3. The Grasshoppers outhit the BlueClaws 12 to five but had two errors to the BlueClaws zero.

Tsung-Che Cheng led the Grasshoppers, going 3-6 with one home run, one triple, two RBI, and two runs scored. Jase Bowen, Mike Jarvis, and Abrahan Gutierrez all collected doubles. Bowen recorded four RBI while Sammy Siani and Will Matthiessen followed with two.

Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was Valentin Linarez with four innings of work. He tallied two strikeouts while giving up two hits and three free bases. Santiago Florez recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-0 on the season while Cy Nielson took the save (1).

Gabriel Cotto took the loss for the BlueClaws and moved to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws again tomorrow on April 12at 6:35 PM. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visitwww.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @ gsohoppers.

