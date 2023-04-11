Hoppers Take First Game Of Series Against The Jersey Shore Blueclaws
April 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Greensboro Grasshoppers took the first game of the series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 13-9, on Tuesday, April 11. The Grasshoppers move to 3-1 on the season while the BlueClaws fall to 1-3. The Grasshoppers outhit the BlueClaws 12 to five but had two errors to the BlueClaws zero.
Tsung-Che Cheng led the Grasshoppers, going 3-6 with one home run, one triple, two RBI, and two runs scored. Jase Bowen, Mike Jarvis, and Abrahan Gutierrez all collected doubles. Bowen recorded four RBI while Sammy Siani and Will Matthiessen followed with two.
Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was Valentin Linarez with four innings of work. He tallied two strikeouts while giving up two hits and three free bases. Santiago Florez recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-0 on the season while Cy Nielson took the save (1).
Gabriel Cotto took the loss for the BlueClaws and moved to 0-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws again tomorrow on April 12at 6:35 PM. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visitwww.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @ gsohoppers.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2023
- Hoppers Take First Game Of Series Against The Jersey Shore Blueclaws - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Dash Top Cyclones on Opening Night - Winston-Salem Dash
- De Los Santos, Palmer Can't Power 'Clones Past Dash - Brooklyn Cyclones
- BlueClaws Rally But Fall Short; Hoppers Win 13-9 on Opening Night in ShoreTown - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Sacco Clubs Grand Slam in 7-5 Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Blue Rocks' Late Rally Falls Short in Home Opener - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- HVR Game Notes - April 11, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Homestand Preview: Black Jerseys & Giveaways - Hickory Crawdads
- Quinn Brodey: Pitching in However he Can - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.