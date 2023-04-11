HVR Game Notes - April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (1-2) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (2-1)

RHP Chase Hampton (First Start) vs. RHP Alex Pham (First Start)

| Game 4 | Home Game 4 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | April 11, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

Hudson Valley Renegades (2-1) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (1-2)

RHP Chase Hampton (First Start) vs. RHP Alex Pham (First Start)

| Game 4 | Home Game 4 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | April 11, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

HELLO, OLD FRIEND: Before the start of this six-game series, the IronBirds and the Renegades have played 246 times against each other. That number marks the second-most games played by Hudson Valley against another league opponent in franchise history, only trailing the Brooklyn Cyclones (257). The Renegades lead the all-time series 140-106 (.569). Hudson Valley and Aberdeen also opened their seasons by playing each other for 15 straight years from 2005-2019. Aberdeen was one of three New York-Penn League teams absorbed into the High-A East/South Atlantic League during the Great Reorganization of 2020.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Hudson Valley fell short 4-3 in 10 innings to Greensboro on Sunday afternoon. Drew Thorpe made his Minor League debut, punching out eight in 5.2 innings. After Mike Jarvis homered on the first pitch of the game, Spencer Henson drove in the Renegades first run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the frame. Jarvis drove in another run with an RBI single in the third inning before Hudson Valley gained a 3-2 lead with back-to-back RBI singles from Ben Cowles and Aldenis Sanchez. Sammy Siani drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning with a sacrifice bunt throwing error.

PITCHING LEADING THE WAY AGAIN: The Renegades rank first in ERA (2.25) among South Atlantic League teams who completed their first full series. This comes after Hudson Valley paced the SAL in ERA in 2022 (3.62), and finished with the second-best ERA among all High-A teams.

RACKING THEM UP: Yankees No. 8 prospect Drew Thorpe struck out eight batters in his professional debut on Sunday vs Greensboro. The right-handed pitcher allowed just two earned runs in 5.2 innings while walking just two. The Yankees 2nd round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft finished 2nd in the nation in strikeouts in 2022.

RICE-A-RONI: Renegades C Ben Rice has gotten off to a fast start in 2023, batting .500/.750/.500 through two games. He ranks t-4th in the South Atlantic League in OBP, and at one point reached base in six straight plate appearances.

BACK BETTER THAN EVER: 12 players on the Renegades Opening Day roster spent some time in Hudson Valley last year. Five members of the roster include Yankees' Top 30 prospects including the top two picks in the 2022 draft in Spencer Jones and Drew Thorpe. Thorpe and Chase Hampton will be making their professional debuts this season after not pitching last year after the draft in July.

GADES IN THE SHOW: The Renegades were well-represented on MLB Opening Day rosters in 2023, with 26 former Hudson Valley players and managers appearing across the AL and NL. 2021 Renegades INF Anthony Volpe headlined the list who made his Major League debut with the Yankees. In 2022, nine former Renegades made their MLB Debuts, the most in single-season franchise history.

WELCOME MR. JONES: Spencer Jones, the 25th overall pick in the 2022 First-Year-Player Draft by the Yankees last season will open the year in Hudson Valley. He begins the season as the Yankees No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline, the highest-ranked prospect on the Renegades roster. Through three games, Jones leads the South Atlantic League in total bases (11).

TOP PICKS ON THE GADES: The Renegades Opening Day roster prominently features 2022 Yankees first-round pick Spencer Jones, who was selected 25th overall by New York out of Vanderbilt University. Jones becomes the sixth Yankees first rounder to play for the Renegades in their three seasons as an affiliate. During the Renegades' entire affiliation with the Tampa Bay Rays/Devil Rays, a total of 14 first rounders played with the Gades (notables: Josh Hamilton, Evan Longoria, Tim Beckham, Brendan McKay, Greg Jones).

YANKEES FIRST ROUND PICKS WITH HUDSON VALLEY

Drafted Player Years w/ HV

2018 Anthony Seigler 2021-22

2019 Anthony Volpe 2021

T.J. Sikkema (Comp A) 2022

2020 Austin Wells 2021-22

2021 Trey Sweeney 2022

2022 Spencer Jones 2023

NEW YEAR, NEW SKIPPER: Former Major League pitcher Sergio Santos was named the 18th manager in Renegades history and the third in the Yankees era (2021-present) this past February. Santos begins his second season coaching in the Yankees organization in 2023, and his first with the Renegades. In 2022, he managed the FCL Yankees to the FCL Championship. The Los Angeles native was selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2002 First Year-Player Draft by Arizona out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. Santos spent parts of six years in the Major Leagues including the Yankees in 2015. He racked up a career-high 30 saves in 2011 with CWS.

HOMETOWN HERO: Not baseball related, but Poughkeepsie native Maddie Siegrist was selected No. 3 overall in the WNBA Draft on Monday night by the Dallas Wings. Siegrist played her high school ball at Our Lady of Lourdes, and was the 2x BIG EAST Player of the Year at Villanova, and a finalist for the 2022-23 National Player of the Year.

South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2023

