Homestand Preview: Black Jerseys & Giveaways

April 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Tuesday, April 18th at 7pm

The Crawdads return next week for six games against the Bowling Green Hot Rods!

Tuesday will kick off Teacher Appreciation Week where teachers and faculty can get two free tickets to the game thanks to Sunrise Camping and Appliance Center! Family and friends can purchase up to 4 additional tickets for $6. Tickets must be done in person with a school ID or other verification.

It is also Dollar Dog Tuesday where hot dogs are $1 and fans can bring their dog for just $1 thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Tuesdays are Craft Beer Tuesdays and craft pints are $4 courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Following the game, the Crawdads will hand out poster schedules courtesy of Allison & White Property Management, CDG Brands, Lake Hickory Vet, Hickory Printing Solutions, and Kicks 103.3

Wednesday, April 19th at 7pm

There's no party like a pajama party! On Wednesday night come dressed in your PJs for a discounted $6 ticket.

Teacher Appreciation also continues!

Wednesdays are Kids Win Wednesdays, presented by Arby's, where kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and pass to the bounce house, speed pitch, and carousel.

Thursday, April 20th at 7pm

Thursday is our Homage to Hockey by WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM! Dress in your favorite team's gear and get a $6 ticket as we celebrate the sport and the first week of playoffs!

It is Lineman Appreciation Night by Duke Energy and linemen can bring in their flyers for free tickets to the game.

Thursday is the third night of our Teacher Appreciation week!

Thirsty Thursdays are back in 2023! Take advantage of discounted domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

Peoples Bank customers can get a discounted $6 ticket to the game with their card as part of Peoples Bank Thursdays.

It's also Planet Fitness Thursday and members can get a $6 ticket to section 212, the Planet Fitness Section.

Friday, April 21st at 7pm

Following Friday's game, the Crawdads will shoot off fireworks thanks to Bumgarner Oil Co.

We're starting our spooky celebrations six months early on Friday as we host Halfway to Halloween! Dress up in costume for a $6 ticket to the game.

Teacher Appreciation Week will wrap up Friday night.

Friday will also be a reading program night to make up for last Friday's postponed game. Students can bring their completed bookmarks (distributed to participating schools) to the ticket office for 2 free tickets to the game.

Saturday, April 22nd at 7pm

Saturday is an App State Night at the Frans! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Yosef Bobblehead thanks to Appalachian State University and KICKS 103.3.

It's a 'DADurday blackout at the Frans! The Crawdads will be debuting their new black jerseys and fans are encouraged to wear black for the occasion.

Saturday will be the final reading program night of 2023. Students can bring their completed bookmarks (distributed to participating schools) to the ticket office for 2 free tickets to the game.

Sunday, April 23rd at 2pm

The homestand will wrap up on Sunday afternoon with the first Bark in the Park of 2023 thanks to 3 Labs Property Inspection. Dogs are welcome to the game for free as part of the promotion.

It is also YCMA day and Y members can get free tickets to the game with a membership card.

Sunday is Church Bulletin Sunday, presented by Catawba Shoe Store, where fans can bring their church bulletin to the ticket office to receive a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.