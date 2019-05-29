Quebec Halts Jackals Winning Streak at Five

Starting pitchers Eduard Reyes and Matt Marsh for the Jackals and Quebec Capitales, respectively, threw a head to head game Wednesday morning at Yogi Berra Stadium. In a strong six innings for both sides, Reyes recorded eight strikeouts and gave up four hits and one run while Marsh struck out six and gave up two hits.

Catcher Richard Stock stepped up in the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot to right field, but Quebec was quick to answer back in the next inning with a triple by shortstop TJ White, an RBI single by left fielder JD Williams, and a home run by newly acquired second baseman Ryan Kinery.

Left fielder Alfredo Marte gave one last push for the Jackals by hitting a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the ninth, but the Capitales proved to be too much for the Jackals today. Final score 1-4.

The teams meet again tomorrow night at 7pm to battle it out for the series win.

