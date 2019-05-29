Can-Am League Game Recap

Quebec 4, New Jersey 2 - Box Score

The Quebec Capitales scored three runs in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and went on to defeat New Jersey by the score of 4-2.

After five scoreless innings to start off the contest, Quebec struck first in the sixth as DH JD Williams singled home 1B Joe Lytle to make it 1-0 Capitales. The Jackals tied it at 1-1 in the seventh as C Richard Stock led off the inning with a solo home run. The tie did not last for long as Quebec scored their three runs in the pivotal eighth via a Williams single and a two-run shot by 2B/LF Ryan Kinery. New Jersey would get a solo blast from LF Alfredo Marte in the ninth to cut the deficit to 4-2 but their rally would fall short.

Williams went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs while Lytle and 2B/LF Melvin Rodriguez each collected a pair of hits.

Capitales pitcher Seth Davis tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn the victory. Davis walked one and struck out in the three batters that he faced.

