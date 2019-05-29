Can-Am League Game Recaps

Ottawa 5, Rockland 3 - Box Score

Ottawa jumped out to a 4-0 lead after four innings of play and withstood a late Rockland rally to win by the final of 5-3.

After a scoreless first inning of play, the Champions took a 1-0 lead in the second thanks to an RBI groundout by 3B Jordan Caillouet. Ottawa increased their advantage to 3-0 in the third as 2B Maikol Gonzalez and LF Jiandido Tromp came home on a double by RF Brian Portelli. The Champions added a solo home run in the fourth by C Andy Mocahbee and another one by CF Steve Brown in the sixth to make it a 5-0 game. The score would stay that way until the ninth when the Boulders plated three runs to cut the deficit to 5-3. Rockland left runners on first and second to end the game.

Brown went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI while Portelli added a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Ottawa starting pitcher Austin Chrismon tossed six shutout innings and earned his first win of the season. Chrismon gave up two walks and five hits to go along with seven strikeouts.

Sussex County 6, Trois-Rivieres 1 - Box Score

The Sussex County Miners continue to play solid baseball as they won their fourth straight in a 6-1 decision over Trois-Rivieres. The Miners are now 4-0 on the road and have won six of their last seven games.

Sussex County had 11 hits in the contest with three batters having multi-hit games. Miners C Andy Paz went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI while DH Nick Zaharion had a pair of hits in four at-bats and scored a run. Sussex County leadoff hitter Angel Reyes had a three-hit night with CF Brandon Downes and 1B Jose Brizuela each chipping in home runs.

Miners starter Jeff Thompson allowed an earned run over six innings of work to pick-up the victory. The righty allowed a pair of walks and seven hits to go with nine strikeouts. Thompson is now 2-0 on the season.

For the Aigles, 2B David Glaude went 2-for-5 with a home run.

