Quakes Top Storm in Extras

April 30, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga needed ten innings on Monday night, but eventually earned an exciting 3-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field.

Playing their first home game in nine days, the Quakes were a little slow out of the gate, but finished strong, as Donovan Casey scored the winning run to give Rancho a walk-off win and their third win in extras this season.

Tied at 2-2 in the top of the tenth, Donovan Casey threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate to keep the game tied. With a runner at second to start the inning, Jordan Sheffield gave up a one-out single to center field to Kelvin Melean. On the play, Jalen Washington tried to score, but was gunned down at the plate on a perfect throw from Casey in center. Sheffield (2-0) would go on to record the final out and send it to the last of the tenth.

In the bottom of the inning with the game still tied at 2-2, Casey started the inning at second, after making the final out of the ninth. After a walk to Carlos Rincon put runners at first and second, Connor Wong lifted a long fly ball to center field, allowing both runners to advance. Rather than walking Devin Mann, Lake Elsinore reliever Evan Miller (0-1) elected to pitch to him. Mann hit a ball sharply to third base, which was fielded cleanly by Melean. His throw to the plate was off the mark though, allowing Casey to score the game-winner.

Rancho starter Michael Grove threw 34 pitches in the first inning and after allowing an unearned run, was removed in favor of Wills Montgomerie, who had another solid outing in relief, allowing just one run on three hits, while fanning nine men.

Lake Elsinore starter MacKenzie Gore was brilliant over just 4 1/3 innings, as he struck out 11, while allowing just one run on three hits.

Carlos Rincon went deep for the third time this year, as his two-run shot off Caleb Boushley gave the Quakes a 2-1 lead.

The Quakes (15-10) and Storm (11-14) meet again on Tuesday morning at 10:35am, as part of Education Day at LoanMart Field, as local students will learn about the game of baseball from Quakes' players and staff. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

