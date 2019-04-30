Quakes Drop Three Bombs in Win over Storm

April 30, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rancho Cucamonga won a fifth straight head-to-head match-up over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday afternoon, smashing three home runs in an 8-3 win at LoanMart Field.

Carlos Rincon, Jeter Downs and Nick Yarnall all hit round-trippers, helping Rancho improve to 5-0 against the Storm in 2019 and take a five-game lead over their division-rivals in the first half South standings.

Rincon went yard in the first with two men aboard, as Storm starter Mason Thompson (0-4) walked a pair of hitters and gave up the long-ball to make it 3-0.

The Storm answered quickly in the second, scoring a pair of runs and chasing Quakes' starter Victor Gonzalez after he recorded just two outs in the second. Austin Hamilton (1-1) was first out of the pen and was able to get out of the inning with the lead still in tact at 3-2.

Downs upped the lead to 5-2, thanks to his second homer of the year, a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Downs finished with three hits and three runs scored on the day to lead Rancho's eight-hit attack.

The Quakes got another in the sixth thanks to an error and then another in the seventh, as Yarnall picked up his second home run of the year, making it 7-2.

The teams traded runs in the eighth, with Devin Mann picking up a sac fly in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring.

With the victory, Rancho (16-10) moves to six games over .500 for the first time this year. On Wednesday, the Quakes will host the Storm for game three of the four-game set, with Edwin Uceta (0-0) set to face Storm righty Luis Patino (1-2) at 7:05pm.

Wednesday is Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends are welcome. Pet Passes cost just three dollars and the proceeds benefit the Rancho Cucamonga Animal Shelter. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

