JetHawks score nine runs in extra-innings to win, 14-11

April 30, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





MODESTO, Calif. - The JetHawks survived a wild 11-inning game to beat the Modesto Nuts, 14-11, on Monday night at John Thurman Field. The win pushed Lancaster above .500 for the first time this season.

The JetHawks (13-12) held a two run lead with two outs in the ninth inning, but back-to-back errors allowed two unearned runs to score and extra-innings were needed to finish the game.

Lancaster scored four runs in the top of the 10th thanks, in part, to three walks and a hit batter. Modesto pitchers combined to walk 14 total batters on the night. Matt Hearn delivered a big two-run single in the inning.

The Nuts (12-13) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 10th to force another inning. Jack Larsen brought Modesto within a run with a three-run triple, and a Moises Ceja wild pitch with two strikes and two outs allowed the tying run to score.

Manny Pazos, a catcher, was put on the mound to pitch the top of the 11th, and Lancaster took advantage with five runs. Hearn added a RBI-double in the inning. In total, the centerfielder went 5-for-6 with five RBI. He entered the game with four RBI.

The game was fairly normal until the bottom of the ninth. The JetHawks had fallen behind by three early but rallied for five runs in the sixth to take the lead. Luis Castro put them on the board with a mammoth two-run home run, and two batters later, Todd Czinege tied it with a run-scoring double. Hearn finished the inning with a two-run single to put Lancaster ahead.

Starter Garrett Schilling allowed three runs on six hits over five innings in the start. Ceja (3-0) earned the win in relief.

The series continues on Tuesday in Modesto. Antonio Santos is scheduled to start opposite Ljay Newsome. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

