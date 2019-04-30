Nuts Lose Quagmire 14-11 in Eleven Innings

MODESTO, CA. - After tying the game in the ninth and tenth innings, the Modesto Nuts eventually lost 14-11 against the Lancaster JetHawks on Monday night at John Thurman Field.

Two, two-out errors allowed the Nuts (12-13) to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. In the top of the tenth, Scott Boches walked two before Matt Hearn singled home two runs for the JetHawks (13-12). Ryan Vilade followed up with a RBI single before Luis Castro was hit with the bases loaded to cap the four-run tenth.

In the bottom of the tenth, Austin Moore walked a pair of batters before Jack Larsen whacked a three-run double. He would score the tying run on a wild pitch with two outs and two strikes on Anthony Jimenez.

In the 11th, the Nuts were forced to go to a position player, Manny Pazos (L, 0-1), on the mound. He walked three and hit a batter leading to five runs in the top of the 11th.

Joe Rizzo got one back for the Nuts against Moises Ceja (W, 3-0). He would score on an error before Connor Kopach struck out to end the game.

Ray Kerr started the game for the Nuts and tossed five scoreless innings. He left with the lead after the Nuts opened an early three-run lead on a sac fly by Johnny Adams and a RBI double by Eugene Helder.

The JetHawks took the lead in a five-run sixth inning. Matt Walked allowed a two-run homer to Luis Castro and a RBI double to Todd Czinege before he was removed after not recording an out. Matt Hearn gave the JetHawks the lead in that sixth inning with a two-run single. Hearn drove in five runs on five hits.

The Nuts and JetHawks battle in the second game of this four-game series on Tuesday night. First pitch in Modesto is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

