Quakes Open Final Home Stand with Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes opened their final home stand of the year with a 5-3 victory over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

Yeiner Fernandez had his fourth consecutive multi-hit game to open his Quakes' career and Huei-Sheng Lin gave the Quakes 4.2 innings of one-run baseball, helping Rancho to their second straight win overall.

Sauryn Lao and Alex DeJesus both picked up an RBI double in the first, as the Quakes jumped to an early 2-0 lead off Visalia starter Junior Mieses (2-9).

Visalia got a run back in the second inning, their only run against Lin, making it 2-1.

Rancho immediately responded though, as Edwin Mateo doubled home a run and Fernandez knocked in his fifth run in four games, helping Rancho build a 5-1 advantage.

Lin was pulled one out before completing the fifth, as Jordan Leasure (1-0) got the final out of the fifth and worked through the sixth, allowing a solo homer by Neyfy Castillo to make it 5-2.

In the seventh, the Rawhide got another back against Martin Santana, closing the gap to two at 5-3.

They'd get no closer though, as Ryan Sublette and Daniel Cruz got the final six outs, with Cruz earning his second save by retiring the only batter he faced.

The Quakes (64-51) will send Jimmy Lewis (0-3) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on Joe Elbis (0-1) of the Rawhide at 6:30pm.

