Giants Rout Grizzlies, Extend Win Streak to Six

The Giants opened their final series of the regular season on Tuesday night with a 10-0 rout of the host Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. Kyle Harrison and three relievers combined on a two-hitter while San Jose never looked back after a five-run top of the fourth inning. The win was the Giants' (73-42) sixth in a row and it trimmed Fresno's lead over San Jose to 1 1/2 games for the top spot in the Low-A West standings with five to play.

This final matchup of the regular season serves as a preview of next week's Low-A West Championship Series. The Giants and Grizzlies will open the best-of-five series next Tuesday, September 21 at Chukchansi Park.

Tuesday's contest began as a pitcher's duel between Harrison and Fresno starter Anderson Amarista. Eddy Diaz led off the bottom of the first with a single, but the league-leader in stolen bases was promptly thrown out at second by catcher Patrick Bailey attempting to steal. Julio Carreras then singled with one out in the second, but was later picked-off by Bailey at first. Harrison then struck out two in a perfect bottom of the third.

Meanwhile, Amarista retired the first nine Giants hitters of the game before San Jose erupted in the top of the fourth. Najee Gaskins led off the fourth with a sharp grounder that was stopped by a diving Warming Bernabel at third. Bernabel's throw to first though skipped away for an error. Gaskins was credited with a single on the play and was awarded second when the ball bounced out of play. Luis Toribio followed with a groundout to first advancing Gaskins to third base before Carter Williams lined an RBI single into center giving the Giants a 1-0 lead. Bailey was up next and he drew a walk and then Luis Matos laced a single into left plating Williams to make it 2-0. Ghordy Santos followed with a high chopper back to Amarista, but the Fresno right-hander threw wildly to second, in an effort to force out Matos. With the ball rolling into shallow center field, Bailey scored the third run of the inning while Matos moved to third. Santos eventually stole second and then with two down, Jimmy Glowenke delivered a clutch two-RBI single into left extending the lead to 5-0.

The Grizzlies looked to answer in the bottom of the fourth as Bernabel walked with one out, Robby Martin was hit by a pitch and Carreras walked to load the bases, however Harrison recovered with consecutive swinging strikeouts of Mateo Gil and Cristopher Navarro to end the threat. Harrison then completed his outing with two more strikeouts in a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

San Jose continued to add on against the Fresno bullpen plating one run in the top of the sixth. Santos singled with one out, stole his second base of the game and scored on Glowenke's two-out single. An inning later, Gaskins led off with a double - his third of the night. After Bailey worked a two-out walk, Matos hammered a double down the left field line to score Gaskins for a 7-0 cushion. Santos then ripped a single into center plating Bailey and when center fielder Bladimir Restituyo mishandled the ball for an error, Matos also scored to make it 9-0.

The Giants scored their 10th and final run of the evening in the top of the eighth as Glowenke led off with a single and later came home on Toribio's two-out double into the right field corner.

The San Jose bullpen was nearly perfect on Tuesday as Wilkelma Castillo (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 SO), Juan Sanchez (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 SO) and Clay Helvey (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 SO) combined on four hitless innings of relief. Castillo worked around a pair of errors during his two scoreless innings. Sanchez then set down the side in order in the bottom of the eighth before Helvey worked a perfect ninth inning to complete the shutout.

GIANTS NOTES

11th Shutout

Tuesday's triumph marked San Jose's league-leading 11th shutout of the season. The Giants boast a league-best 3.71 team ERA. San Jose pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in the win and did not allow a hit over the final 7 2/3 innings.

Six-Game Winning Streak

The Giants have scored a whopping 60 runs during their current six-game winning streak. San Jose has scored at least six runs in every game during the streak and have outscored the opposition by a combined margin of 60-15. The Giants' longest win streak this season is seven games (July 13-20).

Matos' Streak Ends

Luis Matos entered Tuesday with a hit in nine consecutive at-bats - one off the league record. Matos' remarkable streak though ended when he grounded out to shortstop in the top of the second inning. He still finished the game 2-for-5 with his league-leading 33rd double of the season and two RBI's. Matos now has 11 hits in his last 14 at-bats.

Other Hitting Standouts

Jimmy Glowenke (3-for-4, 3 RBI) and Najee Gaskins (3-for-5, 2B) had three hits apiece for the Giants on Tuesday. Ghordy Santos (2-for-4, RBI, 2 SB) also finished with a multi-hit game. San Jose out-hit Fresno 12-2 and went 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Harrison Rolling

Kyle Harrison (4-3) struck out eight over his five scoreless innings to pick-up the win. He surrendered two hits and walked three during his 78-pitch outing. Harrison lowered his ERA to a league-best 3.19. Over his last seven starts, Harrison owns a sparkling 0.88 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings.

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies play the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

