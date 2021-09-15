Nuts' Five-Run Ninth Secures 16-14 Win

Stockton, CA - After a go-ahead home run by Zack Gelof in the bottom of the eighth, the Modesto Nuts plated five runs in the top of the ninth to hold on for a 16-14 win against the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Zack Gelof untied the game in the bottom of the eighth with his second home run of the night before the Nuts (60-50) pushed across five runs in the ninth with the help of an error to earn their seventh straight victory in the season series with the Ports (41-71).

With the bases loaded against Hunter Breault (L, 1-1), Brett Rodriguez smacked a sharp groundball up the middle that Breault knocked down with his feet. He picked the ball up and fired home to try and get the force but threw wide to the plate allowing Randy Bednar to score the tying run. James Parker was on his heels and scored from second on the throwing error to give the Nuts the lead.

Colin Davis added an RBI groundout in the inning before Trent Tingelstad singled home two more runs.

Juan Mercedes (W, 7-4), who had just given up the game-tying home run, came back out to work the ninth inning. He hit the first man he faced before giving up a double. Before the next hitter came to the plate, Mercedes balked in a run. Sahid Valenzuela brought in another run with an RBI ground out before Jack Winkler doubled. That brought Gelof back to the plate representing the tying run after he had already homered twice and collected five hits. Mercedes struck him out to end the game and give the Nuts the victory.

Eric Jones homered in the game for the Nuts. Robert Perez Jr. was a triple shy of the cycle. Spencer Packard had a go-ahead double in the third inning. James Parker also added a two-run double in the fifth.

On Wednesday night, the Nuts and Ports meet for game two of the season-ending six-game series at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

