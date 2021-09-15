Fresno Falters to San Jose on Tuesday

September 15, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - After not playing for a week, the Fresno Grizzlies (72-38) couldn't shake off the rust, falling to the San Jose Giants (73-42) 10-0 Tuesday evening from Chukchansi Park. Despite the loss, Fresno still leads the division by 1.5 games over San Jose. The two clubs will meet for the Low-A West Championship next week.

The Grizzlies offense mustered a season-low two hits and were shutout for only the second time this year (May 18, 2-0 vs. San Jose). Eddy Diaz led off the contest with a rocket single to center field and Julio Carreras poked a hit in the second inning. Starter Anderson Amarista (6-5) suffered the defeat after four frames of work.

The Giants lineup produced 12 hits with four batters recording multi-hits. Najee Gaskins ripped one double of his three hits, scoring twice. Luis Matos spanked a pair of hits, one for a double. He plated two runs and raced home twice. Ghordy Santos whacked a pair of hits and scored twice. Jimmy Glowenke went 3-for-4 with three RBI and one run.

San Jose southpaw Kyle Harrison (4-3) relished the victory after five scoreless frames. He allowed two hits and three walks while punching out eight. Wilkelma Castillo, Juan Sanchez and Clay Helvey combined to fan six batters over four, no-hit and run innings.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Julio Carreras (1-3, BB)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (1-4, CS)

- RHP Juan Mejia (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, picked off the runner at 1st)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- San Jose staff (9.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

- 2B Jimmy Glowenke (3-4, 3 RBI, R)

- DH Ghordy Santos (2-4, RBI, 2 R, BB, 2 SB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, September 15 vs San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Prelander Berroa (5-6, 3.28) vs. Fresno LHP Austin Kitchen (1-4, 4.62), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Fresno committed their most errors in a single-game this season and grieved their largest deficit of 2021. The seven combined errors by both squads were also the most this year.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from September 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.