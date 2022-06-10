Quakes Hold on for Wild Win in Stockton

Stockton, CA - Yunior Garcia had a career-high five hits and the Quakes rallied on multiple occasions, holding on to defeat the Stockton Ports by a final of 13-12.

The win for Rancho pulls them back to within one game of the first-place Lake Elsinore Storm in the South Division, who lost at home to San Jose on Thursday night.

Garcia homered and finished a triple shy of the cycle and was one of several offensive performers for Rancho.

Gaige Howard had two hits, but it was his RBI double that tied the game in the fourth inning, 8-8. Garcia followed with his third of five hits, scoring Howard to put the Quakes in front for good against Stockton starter Luke Anderson (3-3).

Pitching struggled for both teams throughout the night. The bright spots were obvious for Rancho though, as Christian Suarez (2-1) was masterful out of the pen, striking out six over 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball.

Leading by a run in the eighth and two outs, the Quakes called upon Joan Valdez to finish the job. He'd retired four of the five hitters he faced to earn his second save of the year and help Rancho win for the second time in three days in Stockton.

The Quakes (30-23) will send River Ryan (0-1) to the mound on Friday night, in game four of the six-game series. Stockton will go with Kyle Virbitsky (2-2) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 14th, as they take on Inland Empire in the opener of a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans will get a free Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

