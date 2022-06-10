Five-Run Inning Sparks Giants to Comeback Win

Vaun Brown hit a game-tying two-RBI triple and Riley Mahan a go-ahead two-run homer on consecutive pitches during a five-run seventh-inning rally in San Jose's come-from-behind 7-4 victory over Lake Elsinore on Thursday night. Mahan homered twice in the contest as the Giants (32-22) have now won two out of the first three games in the series against the Storm.

The decisive seventh-inning rally saw six straight San Jose batters reach base safely, four of which came on extra-base hits: a double, two triples and a home run. Relievers Trevor McDonald and Jose Cruz then combined to hold Lake Elsinore scoreless over the final three innings to seal the comeback win.

The Giants jumped out early Thursday on Mahan's first homer of the evening. With two outs in the top of the first, Brown singled before Mahan stepped to plate and launched a two-run home run over the high 36-foot wall in right at The Diamond. The homer was Mahan's second of the season and it gave San Jose a 2-0 lead.

The Giants would maintain the two-run advantage all the way until the bottom of the fifth with starter Matt Mikulski cruising through the majority of his outing. Mikulski, who didn't allow a hit until the bottom of the fourth, retired 12 of the first 14 batters that he faced. The Storm though would breakthrough against the lefty in the bottom of the fifth producing three straight two-out RBI hits to take the lead. With a runner at second and two outs, Charlis Aquino singled sharply into left to bring home the first Lake Elsinore run. Aquino was able to take second on the throw home and then scored the tying run when the next batter, Max Ferguson, blasted a double off the wall in deep right center. Nerwilian Cedeno then lined an RBI single into center plating Ferguson for a 3-2 Storm lead, which ended Mikulski's night.

Lake Elsinore added another run in the bottom of the sixth against McDonald as Albert Fabian led off with a triple to deep center and scored two batters later on Carlos Luis' fielder's choice grounder to first.

Having not scored since the first, San Jose came to the plate in the top of the seventh down by a 4-2 margin. After Alexander Suarez struck out to start the inning, Grant McCray laced a triple into the left center gap - the first of six Giants hitters to reach safely. After Aeverson Arteaga worked a full-count walk, Brown greeted new pitcher Aaron Holiday with a ringing triple into deep right center. The hit easily scored both McCray and Arteaga to tie the game 4-4. Mahan was up next and on the first pitch of his at-bat, he connected for another towering two-run home run over the high wall in right. The blast put San Jose back ahead 6-4. The Giants would add another run in the inning as Victor Bericoto followed the homer with a single before Yorlis Rodriguez came through with an RBI double into deep left center for a 7-4 cushion.

McDonald returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh and pitched around a one-out single in a scoreless frame. In the eighth, Fabian led off with a single, but McDonald quickly retired the side on a fielder's choice grounder and a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play.

Cruz then breezed through a perfect bottom of the ninth on a pair of groundouts and a strikeout to collect the save.

Riley Mahan homered twice for the Giants in Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Storm

GIANTS NOTES

Brown-Mahan Duo: The 3-4 lineup combination of Vaun Brown (2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI) and Riley Mahan (2-for-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI) combined to drive in six of the Giants' seven runs on Thursday. Mahan produced his first multi-homer game of the season.

Inside The Box Score: The Giants out-hit the Storm by a 10-9 margin. Victor Bericoto (2-for-5) and Yorlis Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) also had multi-hit games. Grant McCray's (1-for-5, 3B) triple was his team-leading sixth of the season (one off the league lead).

On The Mound: Trevor McDonald recorded the win after tossing three innings of long relief with one run allowed. He struck out one. Jose Cruz is now 3-for-3 in save opportunities this season. Matt Mikulski pitched 4 2/3 innings in his start yielding three runs (all earned) on five hits. Mikulski struck out four. Giants pitching did not issue a walk on Thursday.

First Half Race: The Giants (32-22) remained three games behind first-place Fresno (35-19) in the North Division race. 12 games are left in the first half.

On Deck: The Giants and Storm play the fourth game of their series on Friday evening with first pitch at The Diamond set for 7:05 PM. Eric Silva is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

