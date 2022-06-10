Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Visalia

Tonight, we have My Job Depends on Ag Night and Fireworks! Tomorrow, June 11th, we have a Zac Veen Bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans) and on Sunday, June 12th, we celebrate Parker T. Bear's birthday!

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Brayan Castillo and Rawhide RHP Yilber Diaz are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

PLAYOFF RACE: The Grizzlies hold a three-game lead over the San Jose Giants with 12 games left in the first half. If Fresno holds on to win the first half, they will clinch a playoff berth for the second straight season since joining the California League.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the second series between the clubs in 2022 and the first meeting in Fresno. The Grizzlies took four of six from the Rawhide in the first series from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno is now 15-0 at home and 26-7 overall against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 202-145. Fresno had 19 wins against Visalia last year, which were the most against one team in a single season in Grizzlies franchise history. Of those 19 wins, 12 of them came at Chukchansi Park, where Fresno swept Visalia two separate times. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's seven wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

BRINGING THE HEAT WITH CASTILLO: The Grizzlies hand the ball tonight to righty Brayan Castillo for the 10th time this year. Over his first two starts, Castillo did not allow an earned run while fanning eight over 9.2 innings. The 21-year old Dominican native enters his fifth professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization. At instructional ball, Castillo showed a 93-97 MPH fastball, a slider that showed more depth than tilt and a changeup in the high-80s. Read more about the righty on Page 2.

ROCKIN' WITH ROBINSON: Grizzlies skipper Robinson Cancel is one win away from securing win #300 of his minor league managerial career. Cancel enters his sixth season as a coach in the Rockies organization and his second as the manager with the Grizzlies. In his first season with the Grizzlies, he boasted a 74-41 record (.643 winning

percentage), which was the best in Grizzlies franchise history and tied for third in Fresno baseball history. Cancel also won his 200th game as a MiLB manager on May 19, 2021 versus San Jose. During 2021, Cancel helped 14 players earn promotions throughout the season. Before taking over in Fresno, Cancel led the former Single-A affiliate of the Rockies, the Asheville Tourists for two seasons. The former Major League catcher put together his best stretch as a manager in the second half of the 2019 season. Asheville went 39-31 and finished only two games back of a playoff spot. During the offseason in 2018, he led the Tomateros de Culiacan in the Mexicana del Pacifico winter league. Prior to that, Cancel was a coach for Short-Season Boise in 2017, his first year with the Rockies. From 2015-2016, Cancel was a part of the Atlanta Braves system. He was at the helm for Rookie Level Danville (2016) and Gulf Coast League Braves (2015). Before becoming a coach, Cancel had a playing career. He was originally drafted by Milwaukee in 1994 as a catcher. Cancel went on to play parts of four Major League seasons with Milwaukee (1999), New York-NL (2008-09) and Houston (2011). The Puerto Rican native resides in Orlando, Florida, with his wife Lizvette and their three children: Natashka, Camila and Brianna.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (7-8), Beige (6-2), Black & Gold (7-1), Gray (13-6), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (2-2).

JUNE 11, 2022 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

LHP Liam Norris (0-2, 4.75) vs RHP Victor Juarez (3-0, 2.72)

JUNE 12, 2022 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 5:05 PM PT

LHP Yaifer Perdomo (0-4, 9.00) vs LHP Mason Green (4-1, 2.44)

JUNE 14, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Jarrod Cande (1-1, 2.86) vs RHP Nick Sinacola (3-4, 4.21)

JUNE 15, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 1:00 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (4-1, 3.38) vs LHP Matt Mikulski (1-2, 5.08)

