Ports on Wrong Side of Slugfest in Loss to Quakes

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports and Quakes combined for 27 hits and 25 runs but Stockton wound up on the wrong side of a slugfest, falling 13-12 to Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Runs came early and often in Stockton and the Quakes (30-24) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning on three straight singles, a stolen base and an error by Ports right fielder Junior Perez.

The Ports (20-34) responded with a big bottom of the first inning against Rancho Cucamonga starter Jerming Rosario. Junior Perez and Danny Bautista led off with back-to-back singles to start the frame putting runners on second and third with nobody out. A wild pitch and walk to Denzel Clarke trimmed the Quakes' lead to 2-1 and put runners on the corners for Max Muncy, who clubbed a 3-run homer to left field to shoot the Ports ahead 4-2. Shane McGuire followed with a triple off the center field wall and scored on a sacrifice fly by T.J. Schofield-Sam to make it 5-2 Stockton.

With two more runs in the top of the second inning the Quakes reclaimed the lead. Yunior Garcia and Kenneth Betancourt each hit solo home runs off Ports' starter Luke Anderson to make it 5-4. A walk, single, wild pitch and passed ball brought another run home to tie the ballgame and then Julio Carrion lined a two-out single into left field to score Jake Vogel making it 6-5 Rancho Cucamonga.

The Ports once again answered quickly with a three-run second inning to take the lead again.

Back-to-back singles by Mariano Ricciardi and Perez put runners on the corners with nobody out. After a pop out, walks to Clarke and Muncy generated a run for Stockton to tie the game at six. With the bases still loaded McGuire singled on a 3-2 pitch to score Perez giving the Ports the lead again at 7-6. After a strikeout, Clarke came home to score on a wild pitch to make it 8- 6.

The Quakes reclaimed the advantage in the top of the fourth inning. A wild pitch on strike three, walk and wild pitch put runners on second and third with nobody out for Gaige Howard who doubled down the right field line to tie the game at eight. With Skyler Syznski on in relief of Anderson, Yunior Garcia lined a single to right center field to score Howard, giving the Quakes the lead again at 9-8.

