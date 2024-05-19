Quakes Get Roughed up Again on Sunday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers blew out the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes for the second straight day, taking an 18-8 decision on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field.

A six-run fifth for the 66ers erased a two-run Rancho lead and gave Inland Empire the lead for good, as Quakes' reliever Christian Ruebeck (1-1) struggled while recording just two outs in the fifth.

Inland Empire's Anthony Scull and Imanol Vargas had three hits each for the second straight day, helping Inland score a new season-high with 18 runs, surpassing their last two games in which they scored 12 each.

Rancho had three hits from Juan Alonso and Jesus Galiz and got a team-high sixth homer of the year from Jordan Thompson, but it wasn't nearly enough, as the Quakes dropped their second straight game overall and split the six-game series with their division-rivals.

Inland Empire reliever Christian Young (2-2) was credited with the win.

The Quakes (22-15) will take Monday off, then host Modesto on Tuesday in a six-game set at 6;30pm. Jose Rodriguez (5-1) will take on Modesto's Elijah Dale in the opening game. Tuesday is a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit RCQuakes.com to find out how to score a FREE Club Seat to Tuesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

