Hinchman Anchors Lineup As Grizzlies Sink Ports 5-2 Saturday

May 19, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (21-16) beat the Stockton Ports (14-22) 5-2 Saturday night from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to 70-25 all-time against the Ports (9-2 record this season) with a 39-8 all-time record (9-2 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno relished a series victory against Stockton, their second time against their division foe in 2024. The Grizzlies have won three series this year, all coming on the road. Prior to this series, Fresno had dropped three straight sets to Modesto, Inland Empire and San Jose.

The Ports grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Cole Conn powered a solo shot to deep left field. It was Conn's second longball of the series and third wallop in the last week. The Grizzlies clawed ahead 2-1 in the top of the second when Jason Hinchman launched a two-run tank to left-center field, his first clout of the year. Stockton knotted the game at two in the bottom of the second when Casey Yamauchi lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, netting Ryan Lasko. Fresno took a 3-2 advantage in the top of the seventh when Hinchman elevated a sacrifice fly to center, notching Jake Snider. The Grizzlies yielded two final runs in the ninth, making it 5-2. Hinchman once again enjoyed the gigantic hit, a double to center, adding Snider. Felix Tena rounded out the evening with a single to right, scoring Hinchman.

The Grizzlies lineup tallied six hits with their first four landing for extra-bases. Hinchman recorded a career-high four RBI thanks to that homer and double. Snider laced a double and raced home three times, also a professional-best. Darius Perry rocked the other double, a bullet into the left field corner. EJ Andrews Jr. spanked a pinch-hit single and Tena had the other single mentioned above. The Ports offense mustered just two hits, the early Conn big fly and a Nelson Beltran double in the second.

Grizzlies' southpaw Isaiah Coupet did not factor in the decision after five innings of work. Coupet allowed two runs (earned) on a pair of hits and walks while punching out six. Welinton Herrera (3-1, win) followed Coupet with a season-high three innings of sensational relief. Herrera did not permit a hit or run, walking one batter and fanning five. The lefty has 10 consecutive scoreless outings from April 12-May 18. Herrera has tossed 16 innings, allowing six hits, three walks and one hit-by-pitch while striking out 30. Brady Hill secured his fourth save with a clean ninth, lowering his ERA to 1.26. The trio of pitchers did not give up a hit in their final seven frames, allowing a season-low two hits.

Ports' righty Tzu-Chen Sha chucked five innings of two-run ball. Sha was tagged for three hits while whiffing four. Jose Dicochea (1-2) suffered the setback after surrendering an unearned run in the seventh (Snider reached on a throwing error). Diego Barrera was roughed up for two runs over one and two-thirds frames. The clubs conclude their series tomorrow afternoon from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Jason Hinchman (2-3, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Jake Snider (1-3, 2B, 3 R, BB)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 12 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- C Cole Conn (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- DH Nelson Beltran (1-3, 2B, BB)

On Deck:

Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 2:09 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (2-1, 1.52) vs. Stockton RHP Steven Echavarria (0-0, 5.19)

On That Fres-Note:

Fresno's bullpen has not permitted a run in their last eight and one-third innings pitched (just one hit allowed in that stretch).

