Giants' Brooms Flatten Lowriders' Tires In 9-1 Series Finale

July 22, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Lowriders de Fresno (8-16, 46-43) were sent to the shop by the San Jose Giants (18-6, 55-34) 9-1 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno suffered a three-game series sweep and dropped their sixth straight contest to San Jose. The Lowriders are 1-10 in their last 11 affairs and 9-15 overall on the year against the Giants, who now hold a 10-game lead in the North Division second half. Fresno has scored five runs over their last six games dating back to July 12th at Lake Elsinore. Four of those five runs have come on a Sunday. The Lowriders only plated one run in three games during the short homestand.

The Giants grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after an infield single by Jack Payton. Andy Perez and the Lowriders drove in their only run in the bottom of the first following a sacrifice fly to center. Luis Mendez was the recipient of the run. San Jose would go on to score eight unanswered runs, which included a five-run seventh inning. The Giants offense finished with 17 hits, with six of them landing for extra bases. Every San Jose starter found their way on at least once. Jean Carlos Sio reached base five times, spanking a two-run homer and a double. Drew Cavanaugh swatted his first longball of the season, a two-run clout as well. Elian Rayo and Payton combined for five hits at the bottom of the San Jose order.

Fresno starter Jack Mahoney (4-6) was tagged with the loss after four laboring frames. Mahoney scattered seven hits and a career-high three walks, allowing a pair of runs. Sam Weatherly fanned four batters over two innings of action. Austin Becker was fantastic, with one and two-thirds scoreless frames of baseball. Becker punched out two batters in his appearance. Kannon Handy also notched a clean outing.

San Jose righty Cale Lansville permitted an unearned run over three innings. He gave way to a quartet of relievers, who slammed the door on the Lowriders. Mikell Manzano (1-0) was awarded the victory after two superb frames. Fresno will enjoy an off day tomorrow before returning to action Tuesday night in Stockton.

Top Performers: Lowriders de Fresno (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Andy Perez (1-3, RBI)

- 2B Luis Mendez (1-4, R, SB)

- LF Fadriel Cruz (2-4)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- Giants Pitching (9.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)

- SS Jean Carlos Sio (4-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- C Drew Cavanaugh (2-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (5-3, 4.64) vs. Stockton RHP Alejandro Manzano (4-1, 4.50)

On That Fres-Notes:

Fadriel Cruz relished a multi-hit game, his ninth of the season.

The Lowriders supplied 15 hits (all singles) in the series and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

