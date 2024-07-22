Mariners Rain Down on Ports in Series Finale

July 22, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - A steady drip of runs turn into a downpour in the fifth inning for the Modesto Mariners on Sunday evening, as they cruised to a 13-2 win over the Ports to take the three-game series three games to one.

The Nuts wore their Mariner-themed Sunday garb in the series finale, and their lineup played like they were eager to wear the real thing very soon. A two-out rally led to a run in the bottom of the first, before a two-run home run for Charlie Pagliarini in the second made it a 3-0 game. A Pagliarini double scored a run in the third and a Luis Suisbel base hit scored another in the fourth for a 5-0 Modesto lead.

The flood gates opened in the fifth when the Nuts broke through for four runs, highlighted by a Milkar Perez two-run double that put the home team out in front 9-0. Pagliarini would smack a solo home run in the sixth for his second long ball of the day, and the Nuts would tack on two more in the seventh for their 13 runs on the night.

The Ports scratched across a pair in the ninth on a ground out and a wild pitch, but that's all they would manage against starter Elijah Dale - who threw 5.2 scoreless innings - and the Modesto bullpen.

UP NEXT

The Ports return home for a full six-game series against Fresno from Tuesday, July 21 to Sunday, July 28.

A slew of promotions are going on at Banner Island Ballpark this week for a lot of fun nights planned in the stands. Including, Christmas in July that features a three-day jersey auction and a teddy bear toss. There's also a tumbler and a lunchbox giveaway to go along with the weekly specials like Taco Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, Family Pack Sunday, and Saturday fireworks. Click here to see this week's promotions.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

California League Stories from July 22, 2024

