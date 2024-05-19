66ers Bust out on Saturday

May 19, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - One night after an incredible come-from-behind win, the Quakes took a rough loss at home, as the Inland Empire 66ers rolled to a 12-3 win over Rancho on Saturday night.

More than 4,400 fans at LoanMart Field turned out for Star Wars Night, but it was evil over good on Saturday, as the 66ers posted 12 runs for the second straight night and recorded a season-best 19 hits.

Inland Empire jumped all over Rancho starter Waylin Santana (0-1), scoring five times on eight hits over 2.2 innings. Kevyn Castillo and Imanol Vargas both took him deep, helping Inland race to a 4-0 lead in the third.

The 66ers broke it wide open in the fifth, scoring seven times to take a commanding 12-0 lead.

Rancho got two back against Inland starter Andre Sanchez (1-2) in the fifth, as Juan Alonso scored on an RBI hit by Wilman Diaz and Carlos Rojas came home on a balk, making it 12-2.

The Quakes (22-14) and 66ers will wrap up their six-game series on Sunday at 2pm, with Patrick Copen (3-2) taking on Inland Empire's Barrett Kent (1-5). On Sunday morning, local kids will enjoy the U.S. Bank Little League Clinic before the game, with registration beginning at 9am and the clinic starting at 10am. Kids will also Run the Bases after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.