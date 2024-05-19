Ports Sunk Early in Finale Versus Grizzlies

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies claimed the finale of the six-game series at Banner Island Ballpark with a 9-4 win over the Ports on Sunday.

The Grizzlies struck in the first for two runs, taking advantage of an error at second after a base hit and a double to left from Braylen Wimmer. They would pounce on the Ports 19-year-old starter Steven Echavarria for five more runs in the second inning.

It started with a two-RBI double from Wimmer before Jake Snider singled home Wimmer and GJ Hill for a 6-0 lead. Fresno (22-16) capped off the inning when Jason Hinchman drove home Snider to make it a 7-0 lead.

Felix Tena drove in a run in the fourth with a single to center and Fresno would score again in the fifth on triple from Aidan Longwell for a 9-0 lead.

A passed ball and a wild pitch scored Luke Mann after his seventh double of the season to get the Ports (14-23) on the board in the seventh. Stockton would make it interesting in the ninth when Robert Puason drew a bases loaded walk and Cole Conn hit a sac fly to center for a 9-3 game.

Nelson Beltran singled to right to make it 9-4, and the bases were still loaded. TJ Schofield-Sam came up and drove a ball to the wall in straight-away center, just missing a home run or double off the wall to end the game in dramatic fashion, an impressive feat in and of itself considering the Ports were down 9-0 midway through the game.

The Ports will take to the road and head south to San Bernardino for six games against the 66ers.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

