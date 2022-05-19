Quakes Error-Ridden in Loss

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of five Rancho Cucamonga errors, as they blew out the Quakes on Wednesday night, winning 12-3 at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

Juan Guerrero drove in four and cracked a three-run homer off Jerming Rosario to break open a close game in the fourth, as Fresno sent Rancho to their season-worst fourth straight loss.

Rosario (1-3) looked sharp through three, as the Quakes had a 2-1 lead heading to the last of the fourth. But the Grizzlies capitalized on five errors, helping them score a total of eight unearned runs over their final five innings.

Fresno starter Case Williams (2-1) gave up two runs over six innings, striking out nine in the win.

Yeiner Fernandez had two of Rancho's four hits and drove in a run as well.

Rancho (20-15) will send Benony Robles (2-1) to the mound on Thursday, as he takes on Fresno's McCade Brown (0-1) at 6:50pm.

