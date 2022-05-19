Giants Score Season-High 15 Runs in Rout of Inland Empire

May 19, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants achieved a new season-high in runs scored on their way to a 15-4 blowout win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Wednesday evening at San Manuel Stadium. The Giants (22-13) had a pair of six-run innings in the convincing victory and have now won six out of their last seven games overall.

Aeverson Arteaga (4-for-5, 3 RBI) had four hits while Yorlis Rodriguez (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) and Garrett Frechette (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) each homered to lead the San Jose offensive attack. Grant McCray (2-for-5, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, SB) also produced a pair of extra-base hits. Rayner Santana (3-for-4, 2 RBI) added three hits and two runs batted in.

Eric Silva earned the win on the mound after tossing a season-high five innings in his start. The right-hander allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

The Giants trailed 1-0 early after Inland Empire scored once in the bottom of the first, but responded with a six-run top of the second inning to take early control of the game. Rodriguez started the inning with a single before a one-out walk to Max Wright put runners on first and second. Santana was up next and he lined an RBI single into center to tie the game 1-1. McCray followed by reaching on an error as Wright scored the go-ahead run. Then after McCray stole second, Arteaga produced a two-run single to make it 4-1. Later in the inning, Frechette struck out with two outs, but was able to reach first on a wild pitch before a Victor Bericoto two-run double to right extended the lead to 6-1. San Jose sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the second and matched their highest-scoring inning of the season.

The 66ers pulled back within 6-3 with two runs in the bottom of the third against Silva, but the Giants immediately answered with two runs of their own in the fourth on Frechette's long ball. With one out in the inning, Arteaga singled before Frechette stepped to the plate with two down and launched a two-run home run to right. The round-tripper was Frechette's second of the season and it pushed the lead to 8-3.

San Jose then erupted for their second six-run inning of the night in the top of the fifth to blow the game wide open. The inning began with the Giants' second homer of the contest as Rodriguez belted a solo shot to left center. It was Rodriguez's third homer in two games to open the series and fourth overall this season. Two straight walks to Dilan Rosario and Wright followed before Santana came through with an RBI single. McCray was up next and he doubled home another run for San Jose before Arteaga's RBI single made it 12-3. After Vaun Brown walked to load the bases, consecutive RBI groundouts from Frechette and Bericoto plated the fifth and sixth runs of the inning for a 14-3 cushion.

The Giants scored their 15th and final run of the evening in the top of the sixth on a McCray RBI triple.

Tyler Myrick pitched the bottom of the sixth out of the bullpen for San Jose and surrendered one run before Manuel Mercedes fired three scoreless innings of long relief to seal the victory.

Aeverson Arteaga had four hits and three RBI's in Wednesday's convincing win over Inland Empire

GIANTS NOTES

Offense Rolling: The 15 runs for the Giants eclipsed their previous season-high of 11 runs set on May 11 against Lake Elsinore (11-1 win). San Jose scored in double digits for the fourth time in their last seven games. The Giants have also now homered in 15 consecutive games while they've connected for six homers over the first two contests in the current series.

Margin Of Victory: The 11-run difference marked San Jose's largest margin of victory this season.

Individual Standouts: Aeverson Arteaga is 6-for-10 in the first two games of the series with six RBI's. Yorlis Rodriguez has now hit three home runs over his last eight at-bats spanning the past two nights. Grant McCray's triple was his team-leading fourth of the season while his eighth double is tied for the club lead.

Tied For First: The Giants remained in a tie for first place with the Fresno Grizzlies in the first half North Division race. San Jose is 10-3 in their last 13 games.

On Deck: After splitting the first two games of their series, the Giants and 66ers meet again on Thursday night with first pitch at San Manuel Stadium set for 7:05 PM. Keaton Winn is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.