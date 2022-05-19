Offense Erupts as Fresno Dismantles Rancho Cucamonga 12-3: Grizzlies

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (22-13) routed the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (20-15) 12-3 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno's offense tallied 11 hits with seven of them going for extra-bases and two of those seven leaving the yard. The Grizzlies also capitalized on five Quakes' errors, the most by an opponent in a game this year.

In the bottom of the second, Juan Brito propelled Fresno ahead 1-0 with a solo shot to right field. It was Brito's second straight contest going deep and fourth of the season. Rancho Cucamonga took the lead in the third when Diego Cartaya doubled home Damon Keith and Yeiner Fernandez scored on a fielder's choice.

The Grizzlies roared back in front in the fourth thanks to a five-run frame. Yanquiel Fernandez lasered a double to left, adding Benny Montgomery. Then, Fernandez waltzed home on a Braxton Fulford RBI single. Finally, Juan Guerrero rocketed a three-run clout to deep left field. It was the third three-run homer by Fresno in the series.

Two innings later, Guerrero picked up his fourth RBI of the affair after a groundout to third. Brito was the recipient of three runs in the game. The Quakes netted a run in the seventh from a Fernandez RBI single, making it 7-3.

The advantage swelled over the next two frames for the Grizzlies. Warming Bernabel spanked a double, plating Adael Amador. Then, Bernabel raced home on a Rancho Cucamonga miscue. Finally, an Amador groundout in the eighth concluded the offensive onslaught.

Fresno starter Case Williams (2-1) enjoyed the run support, hurling six magical innings. Williams allowed two runs on three hits and walks while fanning a career-high nine. Bryce McGowan (1.0 IP), Felix Ramires (1.0 IP) and Tyler Ahearn (1.0 IP) wrapped up the victory with three solid frames of work. The quartet of arms struck out 14 batters. On the other side, Rancho Cucamonga righty Jerming Rosario (1-3) suffered the loss after four innings of six-run ball (one earned). Martin Santana punched out five in relief for the Quakes. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening.

