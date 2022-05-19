Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Rancho Cucamonga

May 19, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Tomorrow, we have our Mental Health Awareness Night and Friday Night Fireworks. On Saturday, we have a pregame concert for Christian Fellowship Night, Community Outreach Night and the celebration of the 2002 Taylor Cup Champion Fresno Falcons!

The Grizzlies and Quakes continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP McCade Brown and Quakes LHP Benony Robles are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

THE SINGLE-A DODGERS ARE IN TOWN: The Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two meetings between the clubs and the only regular season series in downtown Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies and Quakes only played each other six times, all in Fresno. The Grizzlies won four of the six games, including an epic 10-9 comeback, walk-off win on July 3rd.

SPEAKING OF WALK-OFF WINS: The Fresno Grizzlies walked off on the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 8-7 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. Fresno relished their second walk-off win this season (Opening Night, April 8) with pinch hitter Zach Kokoska enjoying another game-winning hit. This was the third comeback victory for the Grizzlies in the past week and the fifth time overall this year. Kokoska took a 1-0 pitch to deep right field, ending the game on a three-run walk-off homer. The Grizzlies were trailing by three runs heading into the frame and found a way to get a crucial victory to open the series.

ROARING AND SHAKING UP SINGLE-A: The Grizzlies and Quakes are ranked 1-2 in seven different Single-A offensive categories. These categories include batting average, at-bats, hits, total bases, RBI, OPS and hit-by-pitches. Fresno is ranked first with a .273 batting average (Rancho Cucamonga, .257), 332 hits (Rancho Cucamonga, 314), 552 total bases (Rancho Cucamonga, 524) and an .812 OPS (Rancho Cucamonga, .805). On the other side, the Quakes are ranked first with 1,223 at-bats (Grizzlies, 1,217), 206 RBI (Grizzlies, 195) and 41 hit-by-pitches (Grizzlies, 36).

MAN, HUNTER IS GOOD: Grizzlies first baseman/catcher and Colorado Rockies #20 prospect Hunter Goodman was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for May 9-15. Goodman's impressive series in Visalia helped the Grizzlies earn a series win over the Rawhide. During the week, Goodman went 12-for-26 (.462) with three homers, one triple, one double, 13 RBI, five runs and two hit-by-pitches over six games. Goodman picked up four multi-hit contests, 24 total bases and had a tremendous 1.423 OPS. On Sunday (May 15), Goodman went 3-for-5 with a clout and five RBI, tying his and the team's 2022-high for RBI in a single game. The University of Memphis product is the second Grizzlies player to earn California League Player of the Week honors (Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

FROM HOOSIER TO BEAR: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to Rockies #29 prospect McCade Brown, who will make his third start in a Fresno uniform. The 2021 3rd-round draft pick joined the Grizzlies rotation on May 2nd after spending the first month of 2022 with the ACL Rockies. Brown started his professional career last summer with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games (three starts). He hurled eight innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) while striking out nine. Brown was selected by the Rockies in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Indiana University. He spent three years with the Hoosiers and anchored the rotation for the first time in his final season. Brown made 12 starts and had a 5-4 record with a 3.39 ERA. He was an important piece of an Indiana pitching staff that finished No. 3 in the country in ERA and now looks to continue his success with the Grizzlies. Read more about Brown on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (4-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (3-0), Gray (10-4), Specialty Promo (0-1), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 20, 2022 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Ben Casparius (0-2, 3.66) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-2, 6.00)

MAY 21, 2022 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

LHP Maddux Bruns (0-0, 4.20) vs RHP Victor Juarez (2-0, 3.38)

MAY 22, 2022 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

RHP Edgardo Henriquez (1-1, 3.26) vs LHP Mason Green (2-1, 2.78)

MAY 24, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 11:05 AM PT

TBA vs RHP Cullen Kafka (1-1, 5.25)

Recent Transactions:

5/19: OF Benny Montgomery: Placed on IL

5/17: OF Benny Montgomery: Activated off IL

5/17: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/17: C AJ Lewis: Assigned to Fresno from A+ Spokane

5/15: RHP Juan Mejia: Placed on IL

5/14: C Bryant Quijada: Placed on IL

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.