Quakes Bring out Brooms on Nuts

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Just like the start of the win-streak back on Sunday, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes dominated the Modesto Nuts by a final tally of 11-2 on Thursday evening.

The Quakes (71-50, 30-23) got a little help from a former NLCS MVP in the series finale, aiding them in their fourth-straight win and a series sweep over the Nuts (55-68, 25-28).

Dodgers' rehabber, Chris Taylor, along with Jeren Kendall, powered the offensive outpour against the Modesto pitching staff. Taylor ended up going 2-for-3 in the five innings he played, tallying a single in the first and a three-bomb to right-center in the second. Kendall (17th) homered for the third consecutive game en route to a 3-for-4 night, with 4 RBI.

The Rancho arms kept the Nuts' bats in check for a majority of the night, as the bullpen carried the weight with eight innings of work on Thursday. After starter, Andre Jackson, lasted just one frame, Austin Hamilton (6-3) hurled the next five for a win. Hamilton allowed just one run, while notching six punchouts.

Steven Moyers (2-3) was saddled with the defeat, surrendering nine earned runs on 11 hits in four innings.

As the Boys in Blue brought out the brooms in this set, they finished with a total of 31 runs and 37 base hits.

As Rancho continues their second-to-last home stand of the regular season, welcoming Visalia to town, the Quakes send RHP Wills Montgomerie (8-2) to the mound, while the Rawhide counter with RHP Ryan Weiss (0-0).

