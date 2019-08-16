Inland Empire Comeback Falls Short at Stockton, Ports Avoid Sweep

Stockton, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino trailed 8-2 entering the eighth inning at Banner Island Ballpark on Thursday and clawed their way back to put the winning run on base with no outs in the ninth before falling to the Stockton Ports 8-7. Inland Empire missed a chance to win it's fourth straight game and sweep a three-game set against the Ports but finished 2019 7-4 versus Stockton.

The 66ers (48-74, 22-31) took a 1-0 lead in the second when Gleyvin Pineda legged out a potential double-play ball to knock home Zane Gurwitz who had singled earlier in the frame. The Sixers made it 2-0 in the third after Leonardo Rivas tripled and was knocked home on a RBI ground-out by Orlando Martinez. Stockton Ports' starter Mitchell Jordan (9-7) then settled in and held the Sixers scoreless over the remainder of his seven inning four-hit outing. Inland Empire starter Travis Herrin (3-5) rolled through the first two frames but ran into issues in the as a walk, two singles and two wild pitches brought home three runs and a 3-2 advantage for the Ports. By the eighth inning the Ports had built a six-run advantage. The 66er fought back in the eighth as after and error and a walk from Stockton pitcher Nick Highberger, Martinez smoked a three-run shot out to right to get the Sixers back in the game. In the ninth, DC Arendas and Rivas walked to open the frame with Martinez singling to load the bags. Mike Stefanic followed with a two-run single to right-center making it 8-7 with runners at first and second with no outs. The Ports (56-65, 23-30) turned the game over to converted infielder Eric Marinez and he got a strikeout and then a double-play to end the game and earn his first save.

The 66ers open a series at San Jose Friday at 7:00 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

