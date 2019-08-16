Rawhide Defeats San Jose Giants 7-5 to Take Series

August 16, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA - Johnny Cueto started for the San Jose Giants as a part of a MLB rehab assignment. He and the Giants had the lead after Manuel Geraldo hit a homerun off Shumpei Yoshikawa . Cueto gave up the lead when Jorge Perez hit his fourth homer of the season to tie up the game.

In the bottom of the fifth, Rawhide had bases loaded with two outs. Alek Thomas scored off Jose Marte 's wild pitch to give Visalia the 2-1 lead. Yoel Yanqui drove in Luis Alejandro Basabe and Jose Herrera by singling to centerfield.

Giants battled back in the sixth inning with back-to-back homeruns off Yoshikawa. David Villar and Courtney Hawkins both had solo shots to decrease the Rawhide lead to one run. Rawhide got three insurance runs in the seventh. Thomas scored for the second time off a fielding error by Dalton Combs in right field. Yanqui had two more RBI with a double to right field. Rawhide led 7-3 after seven innings of play.

Cameron Gann entered the game to pitch in the ninth for the Rawhide. He walked the first two batters he saw before striking out Kyle McPherson for the first out. Gann then hit Combs to load the bases and walked Diego Rincones , which scored a run. Breckin Williams came in relief for Gann, but gave up a sacrifice fly to Villar that scored another run for San Jose. He forced Hawkins to fly out to center to end the game. Final score 7-5 Rawhide on top of the Giants. Yoshikawa earned his fifth win of the season and Williams got his 15th save.

