Quad City Storm Hit .500 before Homestand

November 20, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm recorded its second straight victory Saturday with a 6-1 smackdown of the Evansville Thunderbolts in Evansville. Matt Ustaski opened the scoring for the Storm in the first period, netting his league leading ninth goal of the season. Leif Mattson followed the first goal with a pair of tallies to make it 3-0 before Cole Golka scored his first of the night to increase the lead to four. Defenseman Chris Perna scored his first in a Storm sweater to put the Storm up 5-0 after two periods. Evansville got on the board for the first and only time midway through the third period and Cole Golka answered quickly with his second to end the scoring for the night.

The win brought the Storm to .500 with a record of 4-4 ahead of a three game series at home this week versus the same Evansville team.

Wednesday is the first Dollar Beer night of the season and the puck will be dropping early at 6:00. Black Friday the Storm hosts its annual Sock and Underwear Toss presented by Vintage Radio to raise supplies for the homeless. The first 1000 fans get a free Storm t-shirt and all fans are encouraged to bring packaged socks and underwear to throw on the ice when the Storm

scores the first goal of the game. All clothes collected will be donated to local nonprofits that support the homeless. And Saturday is wrestling night presented by Astra furniture. The first 1000 fans in the building receive an adult jersey sponsored by Central Store. After the game there will be an SCW Wrestling Show in the arena conference center with special guest Colt Cabana! Admission to the postgame show is included with a game ticket.

Fans can get tickets for all games at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.