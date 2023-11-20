Dawgs Announce Multiple Transactions

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that forward Xavier Filion and goalie Tyler Roy have each signed standard player contracts. Goaltender Austyn Roudebush has also been placed on the 14-day injured reserve list retroactive to November 12. Forward Spencer Kennedy has been placed on waivers.

Filion is in his first year with the Dawgs, and has already notched four goals, one assist, and a plus-two rating in the first eight games of his rookie year after signing two PTO contracts to start the campaign. Filion previously played four seasons of junior hockey in one of Canada's top junior leagues, the QMJHL. In 236 combined regular season and playoff games, the six-foot-one forward recorded 44 goals, 63 assists, 91 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating.

Roy appeared in two games for the Dawgs last season, winning his first pro start in a 7-5 victory at Knoxville last March. The 25-year-old goaltender has appeared in five games this season for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, with a 1.50 goals against average, a .951 save percentage, and a 2-0-0 record. The Brighton, Michigan native played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

Roudebush is in his fourth season in Roanoke, appearing in 95 games for the Dawgs since 2020. The six-foot-three netminder has a 45-27-13 record with a goals against average of 2.63 and five regular season shutouts, and is 3-0-1 with a .939 save clip and a 1.73 goals against average so far this year. The Toledo, Ohio native won the SPHL's December Player of the Month honors last season, and was named the Most Valuable Player of the President's Cup playoffs last season after continuing his regular season dominance into the postseason. In 12 career postseason games for Roanoke, Roudebush has a 9-3 record, recording a .925 save percentage, a 2.21 goals against average, and two shutouts.

Kennedy joined the Dawgs last January after playing two seasons at Portage College (ACAC). The six-foot-six winger led the team with eight fighting majors in just 19 games, and. Kennedy also tallied three goals, 131 penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating as a rookie for Roanoke. The Lethbridge, Alberta native began the season with the ECHL's Reading Royals, appearing in three games before returning to the Dawgs and suiting up in Roanoke's past four games before being placed on waivers today.

