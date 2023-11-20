VYHA Warmup Jersey Design Contest Announced

November 20, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs and Valley Youth Hockey Association are teaming up for a Warmup Jersey Contest to benefit their youth hockey programs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are proud to support VYHA's Junior Dawgs teams through various fundraising initiatives each season and are looking forward to adding this contest. VYHA President Scott Kanode has assisted in coordinating the contest and said the funds raised will help keep player costs down along with providing special financial assistance and scholarships to those in their programs.

The winning design of warmup jerseys will be worn in March 2024 by the Rail Yard Dawgs during home game warmups and will be auctioned off the DASH digital auction platform. Current VYHA players will be allowed to submit their jersey design using the designated template and submission form through December 3. Voting will take place from December 5 to December 10. The player whose design wins will get to drop the puck at a Dawgs game and receive a free jersey!

For questions about the contest, please contact marketing@railyarddawgs.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.