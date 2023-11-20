Game Preview: Thanksgiving Eve Showdown

After a thrilling OT win this past Saturday against the Mayhem, the Ice Flyers set their eyes on their annual Thanksgiving Eve game sponsored by ADJ Connection this Wednesday night against a tough Birmingham team. Both teams are tied for 3rd in the early league standings, with Wednesday's matchup being the fourth time these two groups will have met this year. The Ice Flyers continue to impress in front of the hometown crowd, being undefeated at home (5-0). Wednesday night's matchup should be nothing short of a battle, with the Ice Flyers looking to give their thanks to the fans in the best possible way with another home win.

Game Raffles Are Live

Shirt-Off-His Back and the team's game raffle have moved online with raffle tickets being available for purchase now here: icefly.co/ThanksgivingEveRaffles

Fans will have a chance to win the jersey off of #67 Malik Johnson's back or a team signed alternate jersey. Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard.

All proceeds from game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation.

Win BIG By Entering The Games 50/50 Raffle

50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase online now here: icefly.co/5050Raffle

Tickets can also be purchased at the team's raffle kiosks located above sections 105 and 120.

Wednesday night's 50/50 will benefit this month's charity of the month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida.

Get Tickets

Don't want to miss any of the excitement? Join in on the action and support the team at the Pensacola Bay Center this Wednesday by getting your tickets HERE. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. Military and student discounts can only be applied in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

Give The Gift of Hockey

Give the gift of hockey to everyone on your roster this holiday season!

This pack includes 4 ticket vouchers in our Silver Section to the game of your choice (on either 12/23, 12/26 or 12/30), 4 hats, an ornament, and a 10% off Merchandise Coupon for the game they attend. Give a gift that includes an experience and the opportunity to make memories.

Pickup will be available after the Thanksgiving Holiday.

