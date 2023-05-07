Q's Pull off Comeback Victory over GreenJackets in Front of Sold-Out Crowd Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Q's earned their first victory of the week at home in an exciting come-from-behind win over the Augusta GreenJackets in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Drew McDaniel turned a pedestrian start on the mound, tossing two strikeouts in four innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking just one to continue his good stretch of control on the bump. RHP Johnny Ray utilized a role outside of his normal routine and entered in the fifth, allowing two runs on two hits, walking one and striking out a trio of GreenJackets.

Augusta wasted no time in obtaining their first lead of the game, striking just two batters in on an Ambioris Tavarez RBI single, scoring Tyler Collins to put the GreenJackets ahead 1-0.

Justin Janas added to the Augusta lead in the top of the fourth, smoking an RBI single to left field to allow Ethan Workinger to score and push Augusta ahead 2-0.

Kannapolis answered quickly in the bottom of the fourth with Bryce Willits' second home run of the season, a two-run blast to right that scored Tim Elko, tying the game at 2-2 after four innings.

Former Charlotte 49er David McCabe quickly answered with a two-RBI single, scoring Francisco Floyd and Collins to put the GreenJackets back ahead at 4-2.

Using a little bit of luck, the Q's knotted the ballgame at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning on a pair of wild pitches from Elison Joseph, allowing Johnabiell Laureano and Caberea Weaver to cross the plate, tying the matchup and sending the sold-out Atrium Health Ballpark crowd into a frenzy.

It took some time for Kannapolis to get offense going, but a stretch finally arrived in the eighth inning, giving the Q's their completed comeback that so desperately was wanted. Troy Claunch, who contributed with three caught-stealings and a pickoff on defense, notched a sacrifice fly with a fielding error in right field to push Kannapolis on top 5-4. Later in the frame, Laureano pushed the lead to 6-4 with an RBI single, followed up quickly by a Weaver RBI double, putting the Q's on top late and setting the game up for RHP Billy Seidl (W, 2-1), who slammed the door shut on Augusta in the ninth.

The Q's will make their final appearance of 2023 at Atrium Health Ballpark on Sunday afternoon in their series finale with the Augusta GreenJackets. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m., with RHP Peyton Pallette (0-1, 2.92 ERA) getting the start against Augusta's 17-year-old RHP Didier Fuentes (0-2, 8.22 ERA).

Fans can purchase tickets for Sunday's game or any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

