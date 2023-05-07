Ninth Inning Rally Lifts Mudcats to Series Victory

SALISBURY, Md. - Jace Avina broke a 2-2 tie in the ninth with a bases loaded hit-by-pitch and Jesus Parra immediately followed with a bases clearing, three-run double to lift the Carolina Mudcats to a series clinching 7-3 victory versus the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday afternoon at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Md.

With the victory the Mudcats (15-10) earned their third straight series victory while also improving to 10-4 in away games this season. Carolina's 10-4 road record matches their best road record to start a season since the 2005 Mudcats also opened the year at 10-4 away from home.

The Mudcats also moved into a tie with the Down East Wood Ducks for first place in the Carolina League North Division standings. The Shorebirds (14-11) fell back to second at a game out of first.

Jeison Pena earned the victory for the Mudcats as he worked the final inning and 2/3 after taking over for Tanner Shears in the eighth. Pena (4-0) stranded both of his inherited baserunners while escaping the eighth without allowing a run. He later allowed a run in the ninth, but finished his outing with one run, one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Carolina originally led 2-0 early thanks to a two-run single from Wood in the third. Wood ended up driving in 10 RBI total over Carolina's six-game set in Delmarva.

The Shorebirds were down 2-0 from the third through the sixth before Creed Willems tied things up with a two-run home run off Shears in the seventh. That home run accounted for Shears' first run allowed of the season. It also came after a leadoff walk by reliever Chase Costello who had originally pithed the seventh before leaving the game with a runner on.

The game was tied at 2-2 through the eighth before the Mudcats rallied for five runs and three hits in the ninth to win it. The rally started with Avina's hit-by-pitch and continued with Parra's three-run double and eventually a single from Daniel Guilarte. Guilarte's hit forced in a run, but was immediately followed by an error, thus negating his chance for a RBI.

Guilarte's hit in the ninth was his only hit of the game and extended his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games. It also stretched his on-base streak to 23 straight.

Jacob Misiorowski started and totaled a career-high eight strikeouts over a career-high three and 2/3 innings pitched. Misiorowski also allowed just one hit and walked one while reaching 52 pitches (34 strikes).

The Mudcats next return home on Tuesday, May 9 when they begin a six-game homestand versus the Fredericksburg Nationals at Five County Stadium. Carolina's next homestand will feature Starry Taco Tuesday, Winslow Homes Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday©, CBS 17 Friday Night Fireworks, UNC Johnston Health Souvenir Saturday featuring a reversible Pescados de Carolina souvenir bucket hat and WakeMed Five County Family Sunday with $7.00 Box Seat tickets and on-field post-game catch.

HOME RUNS:

Delmarva: HR: Willems (7, 7th inning off Shears, 1 on, 0 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Parra, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Wood, C (Carolina): 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI

Barrios, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R

Willems, C (Delmarva): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Prado, LF (Delmarva): 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 3B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Misiorowski (Carolina): 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO

Pena, Je (W, 4-0) (Carolina): 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Portes (Delmarva): 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

Nunez, J (Delmarva): 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 2, Shorebirds 0) -- Jesus Parra strikes out swinging. Jadher Areinamo singles up the middle. Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging. Jadher Areinamo steals 2nd base. Luis Lara walks. Matthew Wood singles to right field, Jadher Areinamo scores; Luis Lara scores; Matthew Wood to 3rd; fielding error by Luis Gonzalez. Hedbert Perez grounds out, Samuel Basallo to Edgar Portes.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Shorebirds 7th (Mudcats 2, Shorebirds 2) -- Anderson De Los Santos walks. Pitcher Change: Tanner Shears replaces Chase Costello. Creed Willems hits a home run to right-center field on a 3-1 pitch, Anderson De Los Santos scores. Elio Prado triples to right-center field. Douglas Hodo III strikes out swinging. Luis Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Adam Crampton grounds out, Daniel Guilarte to Jesus Parra.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 9th (Mudcats 7, Shorebirds 2) -- Matthew Wood walks. Hedbert Perez pops out to Adam Crampton. Gregory Barrios singles to left field, Matthew Wood to 2nd. Kaylan Nicasia walks, Matthew Wood to 3rd; Gregory Barrios to 2nd. Jace Avina hit by pitch, Matthew Wood scores; Gregory Barrios to 3rd; Kaylan Nicasia to 2nd. Jesus Parra doubles to right field, Gregory Barrios scores; Kaylan Nicasia scores; Jace Avina scores. Pitcher Change: Alejandro Mendez replaces Luis Sanchez. Jadher Areinamo pops out to Alejandro Mendez. Daniel Guilarte singles to shallow left field, Jesus Parra scores; throwing error by Adam Crampton. Luis Lara strikes out swinging.

(5 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Shorebirds 9th (Mudcats 7, Shorebirds 3) -- Elio Prado walks. Douglas Hodo III singles to right field, Douglas Hodo III out at 2nd on the throw, Kaylan Nicasia to Gregory Barrios to Daniel Guilarte, Elio Prado to 3rd. Luis Gonzalez grounds out to Jesus Parra, Elio Prado scores. Adam Crampton strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

