Late Rally Pushes Fireflies to Series Win

Dionmy Salon at bat for the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies scored six runs in the fourth and fifth to win 8-6 over Myrtle Beach Sunday evening at Segra Park, winning their third consecutive series and pushing their lead in the division to 2.5 games.

With a tie game in the bottom of the sixth, Brennon McNair tripled off Erian Rodriguez (L, 1-1), scoring Erick Peña and putting the Fireflies (17-10) up 7-6. Jean Ramirez drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to give the team some insurance heading into the ninth.

The back of the bullpen held down the fort for Columbia. Samuel Valerio (W, 1-0) worked a scoreless seventh and eighth, punching out five before he gave the ball to John McMillon (S, 4) who locked down a six-out save to finish the game for Columbia.

David Sandlin spun four innings, striking out four hitters to put himself in first in the Carolina League with 43 punchouts on the season.

The Fireflies bats rode a hot streak in the middle of the game. The offense got kick-started with a four-run fourth inning. The first three Fireflies reached base safely as Brett Squires and Dionmy Salon singled and doubled, respectively to set the table for Erick Peña. Peña reached on a fielder's choice, where Squires out-raced the throw home from third to tie the game 2-2. Next, Brennon McNair hit a sacrifice fly to plate Salon and give Columbia their first lead of the game. A wild pitch and Jean Ramirez sacrifice fly finished off the inning.

Myrtle Beach was able to answer with a four run top of the fifth to come back in front 6-5.

After the off day, the Fireflies travel to Salem, Virginia to start a 12-game road trip with a six-game set with the Red Sox. First pitch Tuesday is set for 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to announce their starters.

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 23 to start a six-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs. The week marks the return of Copa de la Diversíon weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds, where the Fireflies will become Los Chiccarones de Columbia for the weekend. Friday, the Fireflies will give away a soccer scarf for the first 1,000 fans through the gates thanks to Southern Recipe Small Batch and Saturday, we'll have a fantastic fireworks display. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

