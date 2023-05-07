Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.7 vs Myrtle Beach

May 7, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans today at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP David Sandlin (2-0, 3.38 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with righty Brody McCullough (1-0, 1.65 ERA).

Today is a Sunday Funday at Segra Park. Players will sign autographs prior to the game and kids can run the bases after the game thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. It's also Special Olympics Day presented by TD Bank. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

---------

COLUMBIA FALLS 3-2 IN 11 INNINGS SATURDAY: The Fireflies went back-and-forth multiple times with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, but couldn't come up with a win as they lost 3-2 in 11 innings Saturday night at Segra Park. The Pelicans scored the winning run with one out in the top of the 11th when Reivaj Garcia singled up the gut to plate placed runner Reginald Preciado. It was the only hit Marcus Olivarez (L, 0-1) gave up in his inning in relief. The Fireflies weren't able to score off reliever Johzan Oquendo (W, 3-0), who punched out four in three hitless innings. Southpaw Cooper McKeehan matched his output in the ninth and tenth to keep the game tied until the second extra frame. The Fireflies edged ahead in the fifth inning. With runners on the corners, Omar Florentino hit a slow chopper to first that allowed Brennon McNair to scamper home, giving Columbia a 2-1 lead.

I'M LOOKING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR: David Sandlin and Frank Mozzicato have gone back-and-forth on the strikeouts leader board for the Carolina League this season. Last night it was Mozzicato's turn to take back first place, as he notched seven whiffs against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The southpaw paces the pack with 41 punchouts and Sandlin is just behidn at 39. The next closest in the Carolina League is Fayetteville's Trey Dombrowski, who has 33 strikeouts on the campaign. The two Fireflies are also first in the circuit in innings pitched with 23.2 and tied for seventh in WHIP amongst qualifying pitchers at 1.14.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: The Fireflies pitching staff has been on a roll this season. As a whole, the team has a 2.86 ERA this season, which is good for the fourth-best team ERA in all of Minor League Baseball. The Dunedin Blue Jays lead the pack, less than one-tenth of a point in front of Columbia with a 2.81 team ERA. Both teams have given up 70 earned runs this year, but the Blue Jays have thrown four more innings than Columbia.â

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together back-to-back impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and has now tossed 11.2-consecutive scoreless innings. The streak is the longest-active and second longest overall scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season.

IT'S A MAJOR AWARD: Columbia's relief pitcher Steven Zobac allowed a runner to reach scoring position for the first time this season Tuesday night, but the righty didn't allow anyone to score. Zobac has not allowed a run in his first 11 innings of the season, giving him the third-longest scoreless stretch of the season in the Carolina League. His performance has been good enough to earn him Carolina League Pitcher of the Month honors. He's the first Fireflies player to win a Carolina League monthly award.

THE ROAD IS LONG: After the final two games of this series vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Fireflies will head on the road for back-to-back weeks. They will not return home until they play the Charleston RiverDogs May 23.

STAYING LATE IS NO FUN: The Columbia Fireflies have played four extra-innings games this season and have a record of 1-3 in those contests. Last night they lost 3-2 in the 11th inning at Segra Park.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.