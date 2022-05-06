Pérez Pitches Deep as Blue Wahoos Rally to Win in 11 Innings

May 6, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pearl, Miss. - Eury Pérez completed 5.2 innings in his longest start as a professional, and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos exploded for four runs in the 11th inning to beat the Mississippi Braves 6-4 on Friday night.

Pérez went toe to toe with M-Braves starter Alan Rangel, who struck out a career-high 11 batters over 4.0 innings. Back-to-back doubles from Luis Aviles Jr. and Thomas Jones gave the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead in the third, though Mississippi tied things up on a Michael Harris II double in the fifth and took a 2-1 lead with a two-out RBI single from Hendrik Clementina in the sixth. Pérez struck out six batters and recorded an out in the sixth inning for the first time in his career.

Trailing 2-1, the Blue Wahoos put together a two-out rally of their own in the seventh inning as Troy Johnston tied the score 2-2 with an RBI single. Both teams left runners on base in the eighth before a quiet ninth, setting things up for Pensacola's third extra inning game of the season.

In the top of the tenth, Odalvi Javier (L, 0-1) benefitted from a double play to work around Pensacola's placed runner and keep the game tied. Colton Hock (W, 1-2) pitched admirably with no margin for error, stranding his placed runner at second to send the game to the 11th.

Paul McIntosh led off the top of the 11th with an RBI double to put Pensacola in front 3-2, and Cobie Fletcher-Vance kept things rolling with an RBI single of his own. Fletcher-Vance scored on a fielder's choice and a throwing error, and Hayden Cantrelle capped a four-run frame with an RBI double to bring the score to 6-2.

Eli Villalobos allowed a two-run homer to Trey Harris in the bottom of the 11th, but wrapped things up to secure the Blue Wahoos' first extra-inning win of the season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Mississippi Braves on Saturday. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.