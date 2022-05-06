Friday May 6 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Friday, May 6, 2022 | 6:50 PM CT | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (10-14, T-3rd SL South, -2.5) vs.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (PNS) (10-14, T-3rd SL South, -2.5)

RHP Alan Rangel (1-1, 7.11) vs. RHP Eury Pérez (1-1, 5.29)

Game #25 | Home Game #13

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves N/A

Today's Promotions:

World Series Trophy Tour presented by Truist: The 2021 World Series Trophy will be on hand for the game! Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with the trophy from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Trey Harris T-Shirt Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a T-Shirt Jersey of fan-favorite Trey Harris!, presented By the Mississippi Forestry Commission

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members on your way through the gate!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros after the game

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos meet for the fourth game of a six-game series at Trustmark Park. They will meet a total of 30 times this season, with 18 games at Trustmark Park and 12 games at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

WORLD SERIES TROPHY MAKES A STOP IN PEARL: The 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series trophy tour makes a stop at Trustmark Park tonight. Atlanta executive vice president Chip Moore, director of player development Ben Sestanovich and director of minor league operations Ron Knight will present 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series rings to 2021 minor league coaches and front office executives.

SERIES NOTES: The M-Braves took game one of the series 3-2 with solid pitching and homers from CJ Alexander and Drew Lugbauer. Darius Vines picked up the win, tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball. LHP Jake Higginbotham, RHP Justin Maese and RHP Victor Vodnik combined to toss four scoreless innings to secure the win. Vodnik picked up his first save and has three scoreless innings over three appearances.

- Pensacola won game two by scoring eight runs in the first two innings off RHP Tanner Gordon. RHP Troy Bacon completed his longest appearance of the season, going 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

- The M-Braves won game three 2-1 with great pitching and timely hitting. Jared Shuster tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball, LHP Hayden Deal picked up the win with 1.2 scoreless innings. RHP Justin Maese picked up his fourth save of the season.

WINNING THE CLOSE ONES: The M-Braves started 0-4 in one-run games, but they won four of the last five games decided by one run, including two one-run games in this series.

COMEBACK KIDS: The M-Braves came from behind in the ninth inning in back-to-back games to close out the series at Montgomery. Those wins marked just the third and fourth times in the last 51 games the M-Braves won when trailing after eight innings. The M-Braves went 2-38 when trailing after eight innings last season.

MR MICHAEL HARRIS II: The Atlanta Braves' top prospect OF Michael Harris II is currently on a 23-game on-base streak, hitting .323 with four home runs, 19 RBI, two triples, seven doubles and ten stolen bases, plus seven multi-hit games. He is the only Double-A playerto reach base safely in all 24 games, and one of just four in minor league baseball to do so. (David Hensley, SUG/ Stone Garrett, RNO/ Esteury Ruiz, SAM).

- Harris II recorded hits in 10 straight games to start the season - just one of three players in minor league baseball to do so. He is currently on an 11-game hit streak.

- Harris II homered twice on Sunday, May 1 at Montgomery. It was the first multi-homer game of his career, including a 432-foot leadoff bomb to leadoff the game.

- He ranks among the Southern League leaders in AVG (.326, 7th), RBI (19, T-4th), hits (32, 1st), stolen bases (10, 3rd), triples (2, T-4th), XBH (13, 8th) and total bases (55, 5th).

LUUUUUUUUUUUKE: INF Luke Waddell smashed his first career Double-A home run on Sunday, May 1, a three-run homer to tie the game at 5-5 in the ninth. Over the Montgomery series, Waddell went 11-for-26 with a home run and nine RBI, including a 5-for-5 performance on Saturday. Alejandro Salazar recorded the last five-hit game on July 15, 2018 vs. Pensacola. Waddell picked up 11 RBI in his last 11 games.

THE SLUGBAUER HAS POWER: 1B Drew Lugbauer is tied for second in the Southern League with eight home runs, including a 431-foot blast to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field on Tuesday, May 3. He is top ten in RBI (16, T-8th), SLG (.602, 6th), OPS (.971, 10th), XBH (14, T-3rd), BB (14, T-5th) and TB (53, 6th). The New York native has hits in 10 of his last 11 games.

WHAT A START FOR SHUSTER: LHP Jared Shuster has tossed back-to-back 7.0 inning outings on April 22 and April 28, setting a new career high. Shuster holds a 2-2 record with a 1.84 ERA and five walks to 34 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. He ranks top five in the Southern League in ERA (1.88, 3rd), strikeouts (34, 3rd), innings pitched (29.1, 1st) opponent batting average (.175, 4th) and WHIP (0.78, 1st).

- Shuster struck out a career-high 12 over 5.0 shutout innings on Saturday, April 16 at Biloxi. He matched a Southern League record by striking out the final eight batters of the outing. The only other four Southern League pitchers to accomplish eight-straight strikeouts: Jim Jefferson (1988, Chattanooga), Dan Miceli (1996, Carolina), Anthony Reyes (2004, Tennessee), Nik Turley (2017, Chattanooga).

