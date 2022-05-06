Biscuits Dominate Shuckers 14-5

May 6, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (12-11) throttled the Shuckers (12-12) 14-5 to take a 3-0 serious lead Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits impressed the home crowd with a season-high 14 runs scored and 16 hits to get over .500 and take the top position in the Southern League.

The Shuckers started the game in full control with a three-run home run to left from Thomas Dillard in the top of the second. The Shucker lead grew to 4-0 after an RBI-single in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Biscuits started to turn the tide around and get runs on the board. Erik Ostberg got the ball rolling with a sacrifice fly to bring Grant Witherspoon home. A fielder's choice scored Hill Alexander for the Shucker lead to be cut in half 4-2. Greg Jones delivered an RBI-double that tied the game at four.

In the top of the sixth, the Shuckers smashed their second home run of the game, this time from Jakson Reetz to retake the lead 5-4. At the bottom of the inning, the Biscuits recorded a pair of RBI-singles from Austin Shenton and Kameron Misner for the Biscuits to retake the lead 7-5.

From here it was smooth as butter for the Biscuits as they recorded seven unanswered runs. Ostberg initiated the rally with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh for it to be 8-5.

The bottom of the eighth was all Biscuits from the start. Misner and Witherspoon put their speed to the test, stealing third and second respectively. Consecutive RBI-singles from Hill Alexander and Ostberg made it 10-5. Jones grounded into a forceout as Alexander scored. Montgomery did not let up as they poured in more runs again with back-to-back RBI-singles, this time from the bats of Shenton and Misner that made it 14-5.

En route to their convincing win, the Biscuits tied their team record in stolen bases with seven. Misner led the way as he tied Brett Wisely for game-high of the season with three. Shenton also impressed with four two-out RBI hits in a stretch where he is getting back into his hitting groove.

The Biscuits will try to win four in a row when Michael Mercado (0-2) duels Carlos Luna (0-1) Saturday, May 6th at 6:35 pm on Nurses & Healthcare Appreciation Night feat. Stress Ball Giveaway.

The rest of the series includes a Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night feat. Military Appreciation Jersey Auction & MAX Fireworks on May 7th at 6:05 pm, and Kids Kitchen Set Giveaway pres. by Baptist Health on Sunday May 8th at 3:33 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.