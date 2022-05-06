Lookouts Back at Home this Tuesday

May 6, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Lookouts are back in town for a series against the Mississippi Braves. Check out the highlights below.

Food City Tuesday - Show your Food City ValuCard at the Lookouts Ticket Office and receive Buy One Get One Free adult general admission tickets to that night's game. (Limit 4, offer cannot be combined with any other ticket discount)

Chick-fil-A Wednesday - Every Wednesday home game our fans will receive a coupon for a free item at Chick-fil-a. Free item coupon will be delivered through the Chick-fil-a app at AT&T Field. To receive the coupon fans need to download and open the app at AT&T Field. If you already have the app simply open the app at AT&T Field to receive your free item from Chick-fil-a.

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy Thirsty Thursday $2 drink specials. $2 draught domestics, $3 Big River craft beer, and $2 fountain soft drinks. Thirsty Thursday drink specials are available at the Lookouts main concession stands and the Big River Beer Garden.

Fireworks Friday presented by Stryker - After Friday's game the Lookouts will shoot off spectacular post-game fireworks.

Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU - This year, every Saturday is Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU. This Saturday, home game fans in attendance will have the chance to win a pre-loved used car courtesy of TVFCU and River City Auto. Fans must be 18 years old and have a valid Georgia, Tennessee, or Alabama driver's license to enter.

Saturday also marks the return of the ZOOperstars! These zany costumed characters will be entertaining the fans all night long.

Sunday Family Fun Day presented by Cigna and Food Drive Sunday presented by Miller-Motte College - On Sunday fans who donate a canned good or other non-perishable food items to benefit the Greater Chattanooga Food Bank will receive a free general admission ticket courtesy of MIller-Motte. After the game, they will be able to play catch on the field.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.