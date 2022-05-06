Biscuits Keep Streaking, Win 5-3

ï»¿MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (13-11) keep their winning streak alive and claim their first six-game series win defeating the Shuckers (12-13) 5-3, Friday at Riverwalk Stadium.

For the second-straight game Thomas Dillard started the Shuckers off with a home run, this time a solo shot to right. The Shucker lead grew after a two-run RBI single from Dillard that made it 3-0 Biloxi.

In the bottom of the third, Jordan Qsar pumped life into the Biscuits with a solo home run to right of his own to shorten the deficit to 3-1.

Shuckers starter, Carlos Luna proved to be a problem, obtaining eight strikeouts in four innings before finishing his start with nine. His impressive performance at the plate did not last for long, however.

In the fourth inning, the Biscuits took the lead with another home run. A three- run home run off the bat of Grant Witherspoon. After Evan Edwards reached on a walk, Roberto Alvarez immediately made the Shuckers pay with an RBI-double to extend the lead to 5-3.

Relief pitcher Carlos Garcia came in to secure the save for the Biscuits and complete their first four-game winning streak of the year.

The Biscuits look to keep the streak alive when Evan McKendry (0-0) faces Andy Otero (1-1) on Saturday, May 6th at 6:05 pm on Nurses & Healthcare Appreciation Night feat. Stress Ball Giveaway.

The rest of the series includes a Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night feat. Military Appreciation Jersey Auction & MAX Fireworks on May 7th at 6:05 pm, and Kids Kitchen Set Giveaway pres. by Baptist Health on Sunday May 8th at 3:33 pm.

