Pérez off to Solid Start to 2022

April 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Carlos Pérez has been one of the hottest hitters in the International League to start the 2022 season. The 25-year-old extended his hit streak to five consecutive games on Sunday, April 10 when he connected on an RBI double in the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie and lead the Knights to a 5-4 win.

Over his first five games of the season, the talented backstop is hitting .364 (8-for-22) with two home runs and seven RBIs (through five games).

Originally signed by the White Sox as a free agent on March 14, 2014, Pérez had a breakout season in 2021. The Venezuelan native hit .264 (108-for-409) with 46 runs scored, 22 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 59 runs scored and one stolen base with the Double-A Birmingham Barons in 107 games last season. A non-roster invitee to Chicago White Sox spring training in each of the past two seasons, Pérez earned his first promotion to Triple-A Charlotte on September 22. He went on to appear in four games with the Knights last year.

This season, the hopes are high for the 25-year-old as he's played in five of Charlotte's six games. In those five games, Péez has recorded at least two hits three times. He already has three multi-hit games so far this season. He also leads the club in hits (8), doubles (4) and is tied for first in home runs (2) and is second in RBIs (7).

