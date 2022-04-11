DeVonta Smith to Host Celebrity Softball Game at Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Clear Vision Marketing Group have announced the DeVonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball Game which will take place at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA on Saturday, June 4. The event will feature a pre-game Home Run Derby followed by the Celebrity Softball game. Gates will open for the event at 12 p.m. with the Home Run Derby scheduled for 2 p.m. and the Softball Game scheduled for 3 p.m.

Smith won the coveted Heisman Trophy in 2020. In doing so, Smith became the first wide receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1991. Smith was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. The wide receiver caught five touchdowns this past season with the Eagles. Smith is an advocate for the Lehigh Valley and is excited to host the game at Coca-Cola Park because of the long history between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Lehigh Valley. The Philadelphia Eagles held their training camp at Lehigh University for two decades and Smith knows many fans throughout the Lehigh Valley are Eagles fans and fans of the National Football League.

Tickets are on sale NOW and may be purchased here or by visiting devontasmithsoftball.com. Tickets for the event range from $20 to $52. Demand for the tickets is expected to be high so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

The Home Run Derby will feature DeVonta Smith and his friends, including other NFL players and alumni. The seven-inning Softball Game is designed as an interactive experience between the players and fans in attendance.

