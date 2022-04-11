Afforda-Bull Eats, Bark in the Park & Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Series

DURHAM, NC - Following their six-game road trip in Nashville, the Bulls are set to return to the DBAP for a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday, April 12th. The series features Opening Night fireworks (April 12th), Bark in The Park along with Kids Eat Free (April 13th), Afforda-BULL Eats (April 14th), Friday night fireworks/2021 Triple-A National Championship Team celebration (April 15th), Ripken the Bat Dog and Trucks Beats and Brews (April 16th), and Kids Run the Bases (April 17th).

Tuesday, April 12th vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Opening Night: The Bulls are back to defend their 2021 National Championship. Enjoy a beautiful night for baseball and Opening Night fireworks at the DBAP.

Post-Game Opening Night Fireworks. Be sure to stay after the game to watch the fireworks show.

Amazing Race winners Kim and Penn Holderness. Kim & Penn will throw out the ceremonial 1st pitch and participate in some between inning promotions.

Wednesday, April 13th vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Bark In the Park: Bark in The Park presented by Tito's Vodka returns to the DBAP as the Bulls promote inclusion for everyone, especially our four-legged friends. Enjoy a Bulls game with your dog in the outfield. Dog tickets can be purchased for $5.00 and human tickets for $9.00. A portion of every dog ticket sold will go to Second Chance Pet Adoptions.

New for '22. Kids Eat Free Wednesdays: Kids ages 12 & under are eligible to get their hand stamped and pick up a meal voucher for a hot dog, soda, and a bag of chips at the Lowe's Food Guest Services when they arrive at the game.

Thursday, April 14th vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Afforda-BULL Eats: Enjoy a night of discounted food and beverages at the DBAP!

Throwback Thursday: The Bulls pay tribute to their 25-season partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays. Players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys as a nod to the 1998 Devil Rays squad.

Friday, April 15th vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Biomerieux: The skies will ignite for a post-game firework show at the DBAP courtesy of Biomerieux.

Championship Celebration: Join us as we celebrate the 2021 National Championship squad!

Saturday, April 16th vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Ripken The Bat Dog Presented by Duke Cancer Institute: Ripken the Bat Dog will be fetching bats courtesy of Sit Means Sit Dog Training Apex.

Trucks Beats and Brews: Join us for food trucks, live music, and specialty beers before the game. Gates will open early at 5:00 pm.

Sunday, April 17th vs Jacksonville (5:05 pm)

Kids Run the Bases: Kids aged 12 & under will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Nature's Twist! Gates will open early at 3:30 pm.

Easter Egg Hunt: First 500 kids aged 12 & under can participate in the Easter Egg Hunt. Gates open early at 3:30 pm with hunt beginning at 3:45. Register here.

Tickets for all 2022 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

